The MCU has been practically flawless with its casting. But the internet just never seems to have enough content. So, someone came up with a poster of what the MCU's cast would look like if the movie franchises were set in the 90s.

I’m...not mad at it? I feel like it’s pretty accurate LOL pic.twitter.com/ZuLPNRTN4u — sᴄᴏᴏʙ sᴀɪʙᴏᴛ (@BarkyBoogz) March 28, 2021

Let's be honest, here. Some of these choices are pretty good. While nobody can replace RDJ as Tony Stark, a 90s Tom Cruise would have given the actor a run for his money.

Similarly, Brad Pitt as Steve Rogers is also a great choice. He kills Nazis in half his films anyway.

And if Tom Cruise is Iron Man, then Cuba Gooding Jr. had to be the War Machine. That's just a law of nature!

Of course, Denzel is King T'Challa. All hail the Black Panther!

90's DiCaprio even looks like Spider-Man. And Keanu Reeves could play Dr. Strange!

Anyone who's seen the Resident Evil movies will have no trouble seeing Milla Jovovich as the Black Widow.

And let's be honest here, if Star-Lord existed on screen in the 90s, Brendan Fraser would be all over that shit.

This is awesome. And I can totally see Ron Perlman bringing all that Sons of Anarchy badassery to Thanos in the MCU. And of course, Denzel as the Black Panther in the 90s is what all Black Americans needed!