Avengers: Endgame was a masterpiece. It was the perfect grand finale to a decade-long build-up that began with Iron Man in 2008, carrying forward through 21 movies and finally concluding with the most magnificent cinematic spectacle from The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

GamesRadar

We just realised the best movie from the MCU was actually released 4 years ago today. Yes, Avengers: Endgame hit theatres worldwide on 26 April 2019. While time has flown by faster than Quicksilver, these 21 chilling scenes from the movie continue to evoke the same powerful emotions we felt in the cinema hall:

1. Right at the beginning, when Clint loses his family after Thanos snaps his fingers

When clint lost his family Avengers
CinemaBlend

2. Captain Marvel saving stranded Iron Man from the deep space

Cpatain Marvel Avengers: Endgame 2019
MovieSpy – YouTube

3. A devastated Thor killing Thanos out of vengeance

I went for the head.”

Thor kills Thanos Avengers: Endgame
MarvelMovieClips – YouTube

4. When a rat accidentally rescues Ant-Man from the Quantum Realm after five years

Avengers Endgame chilling scenes
Avengers Movie – YouTube

5. That moment when Iron Man returns Captain America his shield

*sobbing*

Captain America Iron Man chilling scenes
AlphaClips – YouTube

6. Bro Thor

CitizenSide

7. Hulk’s dramatic meeting with The Ancient One

Avengers Hulk
AlphaClips – YouTube

8. Captain America vs Captain America

Avenger Captain America best scenes
GamesRadar

9. Thor’s final goodbye to his mother

Avengers
Reddit

10. Tony’s heartfelt conversation with his father during the Time Heist

best scenes from Endgame
AlphaClips – YouTube

11. When Steve spots his long-lost love Peggy during the Time Heist

Ahh!

best scenes from Avengers : Endgame
ComicBook

12. When Black Widow sacrifices herself for the Soul Stone

Scenes from Avengers Endgame
Depor

13. BOOM!

*gasps in horror*

Avenges: Endgame scene
Quora

14. That moment when Captain America lifts Thor’s Stormbreaker

CHILLS.

Captain America Steve Rogers epic scenes in Avengers: Endgame
Mavel/DC: Comic Movies – YouTube

15. Captain America, Thor, Iron Man vs Thanos

Avengers fighting Thanos
Quora

16. Avengers Are BACK!

AVengers Endgame Black Panther scenes
UNILAD

17. That hug!

Iron Man Spider Man hug best scene of Avengers Endgame
Birdman YouTube

18. That moment when Iron Man sacrifices himself to end Thanos

This. Was. Heart. Breaking.

emotional scenes of avengers endgame
CBR

19. Iron Man’s funeral

Never have I ever cried the way I did in this scene.

iron man funeral
Daily Motion

20. When aged Captain America passes on his shield to Falcon, The New Captain America

climax avengers: endgame
FandomWire

21. When Captain America finally dances with his love at the end of the grand film

Ah, the full circle!

most emotional scenes of Avengers: Endgame
BGR

Avengers: Endgame – A Timeless Masterpiece.