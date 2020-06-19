From calling out celebrities for the hypocrisy of endorsing fairness creams to constantly choosing to do films that are different from the norm, Abhay Deol is a star whose honesty always wins us over.

Never one to mince his words when it comes to standing up and speaking his mind, he has now called out the Bollywood award functions, and the lobbying that exists in the film industry.

In an Instagram post, he talked about his film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He stated that award functions only nominated Hrithik and Katrina in lead role categories while demoting him and Farhan to 'supporting roles'.

Almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was the story of three friends rediscovering themselves, and forging a deeper bond, on a road trip. Any love lost, or won, was a part of the journey and not the final destination.

He also added that this was one of the many 'overt ways' in which the film industry had lobbied against him, prompting him to boycott the award functions.

There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards

No wonder Bollywood award functions feel more of an 'event', and less of a celebration of talent.