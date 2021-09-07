Muhammad Kutty Panaparambil Ismail aka Mammooty, the renowned Malayalam actor, celebrates his 70th birthday today, just a few months after finishing his 50-year acting career.

We might fall short of words to express the love and respect cinephiles have for Mammootty, his drive to challenge himself and delight audiences is as strong as ever!

Celebrating his birthday would be incomplete if we don't honour his films, which have enthralled us for many years. So keep as we bring to you the best of Mammootty films.

1. Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha (1989)

Hariharan, a Malayali director, directed this historical epic, which won four National Film Awards. Mammooty plays Chanthu Chevakar, a dangerous sixteenth-century Keralite warrior. The film, on the other hand, shows Chanthu sympathetically as a misunderstood historical figure. This film earned Mammootty his first National Film Award.

2. Mathilukal (1989)

It is directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, also received four National Film Awards. Mammootty plays the protagonist, Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, a prisoner who falls in love with a female inmate, Narayani, who he never meets and only appears as a voice in the film.

3. Vidheyan (1994)

The dysfunctional connection between a slave named Thommy (M.R. Gopakumar) and his cruel owner Bhaskara Patelar (Mammootty) is the subject of this Adoor Gopalakrishnan film. Patelar coerces Thommy into murdering the former's wife, Saroja (Tanvi Azmi), and sexually abuses Thommy's wife. Mammootty received his second National Film Award for this and Ponthan Mada.

4. Ponthan Mada (1994)

This T.V. Chandran-directed film also received four National Film Awards, one of which went to Mammootty. In contrast to Vidheyan, the film focuses on a compassionate connection between a colonial landowner (Naseeruddin Shah) and a low-caste man (Mammootty).

5. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar (2000)

In this biographical film about the Father of the Indian Constitution who battled against Dalit prejudice, Mammootty plays the title role, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. For this role, Mammootty got his third National Film Award.

6. Adiyozhukkukal (1984)

In this family drama directed by IV Sasi and written by MT Vasudevan Nair, Mammootty plays Karunan, an arrogant fisherman who returns to his village after serving five years in jail. He finds everything changed in his absence; even the girl he loved gets married to someone else. Karunan, with the help of Gopi (Mohanlal), gets his business back on track. Mammootty received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for his performance as Karunan.

7. Aavanazhi (1986)

Balram, a police inspector, is played by Mammootty in the major role. This video addresses current social and political concerns. Aavanazhi's popularity spawned the sequels 'Inspector Balram' and 'Balram vs. Taradas.'

8. Mahayanam (1989)

Mammootty portrays a truck driver (Chandran) who has a friend, assistant cum truck cleaner Ravi (Mukesh), for whom Chandran is like a brother. Ravi saves all of his money in order to construct a house for his family, but he is killed in an accident. Chandran promises to assist Ravi's departed family financially. However, unforeseen events occur in Chandran's life that flip everything upside down.

9. Dhruvam (1993)

Hyder Marakkar, a renowned criminal, assassinates Veerasimha Mannadiar. Following that, Veerasimha's brother, Narasimha Mannadiar, resolves to revenge his brother's death.

10. Vatsalyam (1993)

The plot focuses around Mammootty, who is the sole provider for his big family, which includes his mother, wife, children, and brother. The film was a smash blockbuster, and it remains one of the biggest family hits in Malayalam film history. Mammootty was named Best Actor at the Kerala State Film Awards for his performance in the film.

11. The King (1995)

'The King,' a yesteryear classic, is a political thriller film directed by Shaji Kailas and scripted by Renji Panicker, starring Mammootty as district collector Joseph Alex. It was the highest-grossing film of 1995, and it was in cinemas for 200 days.

12. Kerala Varma Pazzahi Raja (2009)

The 2009 Malayalam historical play 'Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja' is based on the life of Pazhassi Raja, a Hindu ruler who battled against the British in the 18th century. Mammootty, who played Kerala Varma Pazhassi Raja, stole the show, and his performance was much praised.

13. Paleri Manikyam (2009)

Mammooty plays three characters in this murder mystery. The plot revolves around a private investigator who returns to his birthplace, Paleri, to investigate a murder mystery that occurred on the night he was born.

Which one tops your list? Let us know below.