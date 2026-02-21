Nick Jiju yaar, green flag hone ki bhi hadh hoti hai yaar. On a related topic ye Priyanka Ji ka sahi hai yawwwr.

During the promotion of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ new movie, “The Bluff” on Prime Video, Nick Jonas appeared alongside her, as partners often do when standing by someone they care about. But Nick couldn’t leave without making a HUGE green flag statement now, could he?

Ahead of the movie’s debut, a clip surfaced online showing Nick preparing a cocktail linked to Priyanka’s role in The Bluff. Though not stated outright, observers noted his demeanor carried a cute kind of devotion via a piece of jewellery.

In the clip, he whipped up a Bloody Mary cocktail inspired by Priyanka’s character in The Bluff. “Guys, it is the premiere of Priyanka’s film The Bluff on Amazon Prime. It is incredible, I’ve seen it twice,” he said in the video, and he was clearly enthusiastic.

The video revealed its humorous side when he referenced a custom beverage, “Bloody M,” crafted in honor of her persona. While his promotion was subtle, his personal pride for her drove the video’s views and well…raised the expectations of young girls online.

Yet it wasn’t the drink that drew focus among Indian viewers, instead, a dark beaded band around his wrist that left anyone wondering, “Aye, is that what we think it issss?”

Right away, posts spread across platforms noting Nick might have on a mangalsutra-style band. “Hey, he’s actually wearing a mangalsutra thing,” said one person online. A different commenter added, “That man is truly something.” More voices joined, labeling him a green jhanda for wearing a mangalsutra and showing love for his wife.

A string of black beads, long tied to vows in Hindu marriages, holds great significance in our country and when an international music figure appeared with something similar on her wrist, reactions stirred.

Ahead of Priyanka’s wedding in 2018, murmurs spread across social platforms following a photograph in which she wore an item many assumed to be a mangalsutra. Because of growing chatter, the matter eventually reached her attention and the Desi Girl had to respond. She replied with a clear statement: it was an “an evil eye,” nothing more.

Although their wedding took place in 2018 through Christian and Hindu rites, Nick and Priyanka emphasize mutual tradition. From early on, understanding has guided their approach. During an appearance on The Zach Sang Show, he confessed to having studied about Hindu beliefs to understand more about her wife’s culture. If that’s not the purest kind of love, we don’t know what is.

He said, “I have learnt a lot about Hinduism, which is amazing. It’s profound and beautiful.” And now we know Nick, you were right.

Whether a mangalsutra or a nazariya, the bracelet stood for more than ornament representing shared cultural respect, like wearing a “I care for you” on your wrist.

3 Green Flag Hubby Moments Ft. Virat, Vicky & Zaheer

Ooh btw, here are 3 more Green Flag moments from celeb hubbies we LOVE too much!

Virat Kohli Wears His Engagement Ring as a Necklace ALWAYS

Well ahead of the phrase “green flag” becoming a catchphrase, Lord Kohli had already begun demonstrating it…around his neck.

Close to his heart, the engagement ring turned into a necklace after Kohli tied the knot with Anushka Sharma in 2017. During games and training alike, it rested near his chest instead of on his finger so that he can train smoothly.

That moment at Edgbaston in 2018 was pookier than anyone could have foreseen. Following a determined innings of 149, Kohli removed a ring from around his neck, touching it to his lips mid-celebration. It was a soft peck, mixed with pride we loved too much watching through our TV screens.

This moment meant more than what it looked like, since online attacks often targeted Anushka when VK’s results dipped. After the 2015 World Cup loss, plus several later defeats, harsh words came her way and with a simple kiss on the ring, Kohli tied his success to her presence while weakening voices that tried to frame his love as distraction.

And also… this one moment yaar.

Following a 153-run innings in Centurion, he made nearly identical movements, removing the ring, pressing it to his lips, all while lenses captured each motion.

Now it is almost a tradition, it’s called the “locket celebration” and we love it.

Vicky Kaushal Says Kat Is The Bigger Star

When Vicky Kaushal married Katrina Kaif, the whole country gave a collective Awwwww.

But both being big stars, it was evident to doubt, “Do their egos ever clash?”

During a conversation with Twinkle Khanna, Vicky faced a question on Katrina’s fame. Her status came up naturally when he said, “She’s the bigger star. She’ll always be.”

Twinkle jokingly added, “So she’s the Earth and you’re the moon orbiting around her?”

With a calm expression, Vicky gave a small smile before replying, “Very well put.”

Despite long-standing gender imbalances within the field, Vicky’s readiness to recognize Katrina’s standing and international presence stood out. Learning from her consistency and conduct is something he mentions frequently. He makes sure that he japos her name constantly, and that’s just TOO CUTE!

Zaheer Iqbal Holds Sonakshi Sinha’s Shoes

A civil ceremony brought together Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, following seven years of being a couple.

In a recent video posted by Sona, we could see her walking as Zaheer moved ahead, holding her shoes in his hands. Her words below read, “When you marry the greenest flag ever.”

This couple is no bakwaas, seedha kaam ki baat, or more like…seedha pyaar ki baat. And we love them for it.