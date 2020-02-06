Actor Emraan Hashmi's son, Ayaan Hashmi was diagnosed with cancer at just four years of age. Now, at the age of 10, he is finally cancer free. The actor even shared a tweet in January, 2020 expressing his joy over his son's recovery.

Today, 5 years after his diagnosis Ayaan has been declared cancer free. It has been quite a journey. Thank you for all your prayers and wishes. Love and prayers for all the cancer fighters out there, hope and belief goes a long way. You can WIN this battle!

Emraan has co-written a book titled The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer along with Bilal Siddiqi. But after his recovery, it looks like Ayaan is the one who is ready to inspire thousands across the globe.

On World Cancer Day, Ayaan gave a speech at an event organised by the Nargis Dutt foundation and spoke about his journey of winning over cancer.

He went on to share the ways in which cancer changed his life, but he came out of the battle stronger.

His innocence and kind words are truly heartwarming.

Watch his speech here:

Actor Sonali Bendre, who herself survived cancer, mentioned Ayaan in her speech at the event, and even shared an Instagram post applauding his courage.

Sonali gave Ayaan a standing ovation at the end of his speech, which left the crowd tear-eyed. His words will definitely leave you feeling inspired.