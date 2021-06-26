India and Pakistan have never seen eye to eye. And this YouTuber, who loves India, decided to take it up a notch.

Karl Rock spends most of his time exploring India and visiting countries around it. So naturally, the YouTuber ended up in Pakistan - trolling a shopkeeper in Lahore.

While sharing chai with this shopkeeper, Karl was quick to turn the tables on him when he tried to make Karl say the tea in Pakistan was better than in India.

However, Karl did not give in and said that the tea in India was better, ending the debate once and for all. And even bid goodbye by saying Jai Hind, which the shopkeeper took in his stride.

The comments on the video are cracking us up:

Watch the video here:

This viral video is just proof that nobody should mess with chai.





All images are screenshots from YouTube.