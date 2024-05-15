When it comes to getting viral, we have a long line of singers who broke the internet because of their Cringe songs. From Dhinchak Pooja to Taher Shah, their ‘different’ way of singing and videos have been the subject of countless memes. Recently, the song, ‘Aye Haye Oye Hoye Bado Badi,’ by a Pakistani singer named Chahat Fateh Ali Khan has been trending all over the internet.

In this video, Chahat was seen singing with actress Wajdhan Rao Ranghar against a backdrop of cyber cafe-like special effects. The music video which was released in April already has more than 1.2 crore views on YouTube on the official channel of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan. And our feed is flooded with reels and recreations of this song.

We did a little digging and found out that the lyrics of this song are not original. The currently trending song is a recreation of the song ‘Akh larhi bado badi’ from the 1973 Pakistani movie ‘Banarsi Thug’.

This was sung beautifully by Pakistani singer Noor Jehan, who was known as Malika-e-Tarannum (Queen of Melody).

In sharp contrast to ear hurting version by Chahat, the Noor Jehan rendition is a great piece of melody and the Internet was pleasantly surprised to discover it.

The new version of the song is certainly a pain in the ear, but it sure has become an earworm for us. But at least thanks to this, we found the Noor Jehan version, a real gem to jam to.