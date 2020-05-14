Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, will be releasing online on Amazon Prime Video, on June 12, 2020.

Written by Juhi Chaturvedi, the film is a comedy-drama based on puppet characters from Uttar Pradesh.

The film was originally supposed to release on April 17, 2020, but due to the lockdown, the release appears to have been shifted to the online platform.