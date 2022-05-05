Anek just dropped its trailer and we cannot keep calm, for obvious reasons.

Based on the political conflicts in Northeast India, it appears from the trailer, that the actor will be essaying the role of an undercover cop, on a dangerous mission. From the looks of the trailer, it appears that the movie addresses the subject of racism and how people living in living in North-East India, continued to be treated as outsiders.

A political action thriller, the trailer of Anek certainly seems like a thrilling rollercoaster ride of action and drama.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Anek is slated to release on May 27th in cinemas.

The movie also stars Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. Additionally, from the looks of the trailer, it does appear that the movie's casting has been culturally appropriate - and that already makes this a win.

You can watch the trailer here:

It looks like Anek is going to be an interesting watch!

