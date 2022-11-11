An Action Hero, the most-waited movie of the season, now dropped its trailer. With the right amount of action and a bang-on plotline, the trailer looks like a thrilling ride of violence and drama.

The movie revolves around an action hero, Manav (Ayushmann Khurrana), who’s on a run for his life as Bhura Solanki (Jaideep Ahlawat) wants to avenge the mysterious death of his brother.

The movie also stars Mohd Talib, Rachit Jadoun, Jitendra Rai, Akanksha Vishwakarma and Hiten Patel in supporting roles.

Directed by Anirudh Iyer, the movie is scheduled to release on December 2, 2022.

Please note that all images are taken from the trailer unless specified otherwise.