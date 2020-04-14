The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has certainly brought dark times upon us, but amid the doom and gloom there have been stories of hope, of perseverance and of dedication. These are the stories of our Frontline Warriors. The ones who battling the pandemic to keep the rest of us safe.
And in ode to them, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a poem to in their name. Sharing it on his Instagram handle, he said:
"This is for all the Frontline Warriors - fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus! Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you."
Check out the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Woh saamne waali building kuch din pehle seal ho gayi. Aur tab se aas pados ke logon ki zindagi thodi tabdeel ho gayi. Ussi building ke neeche waali dukaan se toh ghar ka samaan aata tha. Woh bimaari ke baare mein pehle bata deta toh kya jaata tha. Aaj hum dare hue hain. Jeevit hain par mare hue hain. Aaj lagta hai kaash kar dein sab kuch theek is duniya ko karke rewind. But believe me this is nothing but the collective karma of mankind. Salaam hai usko jo sadkein saaf karta hai, kachra le kar jaata hai, ghar ka saamaan le kar aata hai. Aur phir apne ghar jaata hai. Par humne unko kabhi izzat dee hee nahi. Hum paise waale hain. Humare baap ka kya jaata hai. Aur woh bechaara darta hai ki coronavirus uske parivaar ko na ho jaaye. Woh apne chote bachche ko choo nahi paata hai. Yeh ameer gareeb ka insaaniyat se pare ka naata hai. Is desh ko gareeb hee chalata tha. Gareeb hee chalayega. Humein is samay bhi sab suvidhaaen gareeb hee dilaayega. Ab jab sab theek ho jaayega toh in logon ko izzat dena. Koi kaam chota nahi hota yeh baat apne palle baandh lena. Aaj doctor nurses, police, humaare security gaurd hain sabse zyaada kaam ke Hum sab Bollywood hero hain bas naam ke Hum bas paise de sakte hain. Hathiyaar de sakte hain. Ladhna unko hai. Unhi ko sab kuch sehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai. Humko toh sirf ghar pe rehna hai.