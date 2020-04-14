The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has certainly brought dark times upon us, but amid the doom and gloom there have been stories of hope, of perseverance and of dedication. These are the stories of our Frontline Warriors. The ones who battling the pandemic to keep the rest of us safe.

And in ode to them, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a poem to in their name. Sharing it on his Instagram handle, he said:

"This is for all the Frontline Warriors - fighting for us, saving us, risking their lives for us and our families against coronavirus! Have written these words to express my gratitude. I salute you. India salutes you."

Check out the video below: