Dus Bahane is one of the most badass songs to ever be made in Bollywood, which was every 90s kid's jam in high school has been remade, because nothing is sacred. The third installment of the Baaghi franchise decided to remix the song with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. 

This song was iconic because of its amazing beats, the catchy chorus, the amazing hook-step and most of all, Abhishek Bachchan's swag. But do Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor manage to recreate it at all? No. Because we are tired of Bollywood's remakes and remixes, why can't you just make something original for once? 

And we aren't the only ones who think this wasn't a wise decision, Twitter agrees. 

Bollywood please, humare favourite ko baksh do

Watch the remix here:

Throwback to the original here: