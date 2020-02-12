Dus Bahane is one of the most badass songs to ever be made in Bollywood, which was every 90s kid's jam in high school has been remade, because nothing is sacred. The third installment of the Baaghi franchise decided to remix the song with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor.

This song was iconic because of its amazing beats, the catchy chorus, the amazing hook-step and most of all, Abhishek Bachchan's swag. But do Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor manage to recreate it at all? No. Because we are tired of Bollywood's remakes and remixes, why can't you just make something original for once?

And we aren't the only ones who think this wasn't a wise decision, Twitter agrees.

Dus bahane is ruined !

Thoda creativity dikhao and naye songs banao , purane kharab karke kya mil raha hai — Red Right hand (@bachmaniity) February 12, 2020

Fucking dus bahane is being remade madarchod sharam hai ke nahi?! — Sour (@TheOtherDravid) February 11, 2020

Another amazing song turned into a garbage. Bollywood ko koi sharam hai ki nahi. Talent ke naam pe itne bade zero hai. Movies copy karenge, action ya romantic scene bhi copy karenge, aur toh aur songs bhi old waley copy karenge. #DusBahane — क्या Aapke पास Dimaag है ?? (@deadlypoisondp) February 12, 2020

are we gonna act like the original dus bahane wasn’t fire. why did we need this new one — saher fatima 💫 (@thesaherahmad) February 12, 2020

Bollywood please, humare favourite ko baksh do.

