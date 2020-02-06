Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff are back together in Baaghi 3, which we didn't really need. The film's first trailer is a mix of drama, action and spoofs from the first two instalments of the film. The trailer starts of with two brothers, Ronnie and Vikram, who are crazy about each other. However, Vikram is a cop who can't fight, so he always calls out to Ronnie to save him in times of trouble.

Shraddha Kapoor plays Ronnie's girlfriend who swears a lot and wears camo clothes to look like a badass.

But what's the storyline? Well, it looks like in Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff saves Syria. Yes, you read that right. Tiger aka Ronnie is the saviour the middle eastern country needed.

Don't believe me? Watch the trailer to fully grasp the ridiculousness of it.

Baaghi 3 is slated to release on 6th March, 2020.