"The stronger the emotions or more basic the emotions, the more people tend to like your movie", South director SS Rajamouli, who is regarded as one of the brilliant filmmakers in India, once said. Turns out, Rajamouli only focuses on the emotions and not the scenes that people go gaga over. Hold on, I am not slamming him for no reason, this video is proof of it. You will feel cheated.

Someone on Twitter compared 35 scenes of Rajamouli's Baahubali series with the sequences from several famous Hollywood films. And guess what? They all look COPIED!

The clip posted by a Twitter user @shaandelhite begins with a scene from Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and the similar sequence featured in James Cameron's Avatar which runs parallel to it. The video also shows the comparisons of its scenes with sequences from films like 300, The Myth, King Kong, Avengers, Hercules, The Lion King and more. Some scenes are also from Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

Watch the video here:

And just like me, netizens are surprised. Some of them can't keep calm with their sarcasm.

Cheating / copying is tacitly encouraged from school days here. Original thought discouraged. As a result z even the arts here just rip offs.

- @Trull_Sengar

So we took all the best scenes, spun a story around it and sold it to masses. GENIUS.

- @VaibhavSharma_

Original content by Rajamuli..

Earlier this year, according to IANS, SS Rajamouli had shared his filmmaking philosophy at a press conference during the promotions of his movie, RRR, saying:

When I saw how 'Baahubali' was liked by the entire country, I realised that if films are based on stories driven by basic human emotions, they will have a wider reach.

- SS Rajamouli

Baahubali series and RRR are among the highest-grossing films in India till date. The larger-than-life visually appealing scenes of the Rajamouli cinema are a major highlight in his filmography and many pan-Indian cinephiles are crazy about his work.

Apart from them, Rajamouli has also directed films like Magadheera and Makkhi (Eega).

Coming back to the copied scenes, Rajamouli sir, ye cheating nahin chalegi. Mera toh vishwas hi uth gaya.