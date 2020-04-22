Director SS Rajamouli, known for the epic Baahubali saga, has been catching up on movies during the lockdown. 

Source: The News Minute

Now, everyone is allowed to have their opinions, but one of the things this director said has been stirring up the cinematic pot.

Source: Cinema Express

According to The Hindu, in a recent interview, Rajamouli stated that he slept off during the first half of the Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite as he found it very boring, and didn't watch the second half altogether.

Parasite, a South Korean dark comedy that took a scathing look at the wealth distribution in their society, won several Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director. Baahubali, on the other hand, is known for its over-the-top action scenes and fantastical nature.

Source: LA Times

Rajamouli's statements got the online world buzzing, and people responded with a mix of disbelief and derision.

Ah well, at the end of the day, it all comes down to personal choice.