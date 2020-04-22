Director SS Rajamouli, known for the epic Baahubali saga, has been catching up on movies during the lockdown.

Now, everyone is allowed to have their opinions, but one of the things this director said has been stirring up the cinematic pot.

According to The Hindu, in a recent interview, Rajamouli stated that he slept off during the first half of the Oscar-winning Korean film Parasite as he found it very boring, and didn't watch the second half altogether.

Parasite, a South Korean dark comedy that took a scathing look at the wealth distribution in their society, won several Oscars including Best Picture and Best Director. Baahubali, on the other hand, is known for its over-the-top action scenes and fantastical nature.

Rajamouli's statements got the online world buzzing, and people responded with a mix of disbelief and derision.

Of course he will. Parasite wouldn't have scenes where heroes ride bikes on the railway tracks or shoot hundred arrows in half a second. — bhaskar_nh (@bhaskar_nh) April 22, 2020

Guy who made movie in which coconut tress are more elastic that rubber and steel. — Uddhav (@96Uddhav) April 22, 2020

I think he mistakenly downloaded dilwale instead of parasite — 𝕽𝖔𝖍𝖎𝖙 (@Realistically14) April 22, 2020

Ah well, at the end of the day, it all comes down to personal choice.