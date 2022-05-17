Music is a love-language. For anyone who's been in love, all love songs seem like they're written for you, and lyrics suddenly start making sense. It has a way to add more beauty to moments - which is also why most love-stories have songs and poems weaved in the storyline. To put it simplistically, one can express a lot more with music than they can do with words.

Hansal Mehta's Baai from Modern Love: Mumbai is one such love-story that grows with its music. The short film from the anthology hits us at all the right spots, while making us fall in love with food and music all over again - a treat for the eyes and ears.

The film starts with Ali Sethi's voice slowly making its way to the heart through Chandni Raat. Overlapping with scenes from two different stories of love in the same film - it hints at heartbreak and a chance at new-found love that is young, both at the same time.

Na khule aankh. Agar khwaab hai, toh khwaab sahi.

The song that screams romance has been adapted in the scene beautifully, with each word falling into place. Sharing music is perhaps an act of intimacy as well, which is what the scene portrays. The beauty of the song and its placement in Baai is that it manages to stir emotions - of longing and loss.

It's about finding love, after what feels like an eternity and being too scared to open up to it. And as if Ali Sethi's voice isn't magic already, the song has been portrayed and designed, with a lot of love, which we get to witness in the film.

Chandni raat badi der ke baad aayi hai.

Kaisi Baatein Karte Ho is a love letter in itself, about everything we miss saying in words and conversations. It talks of the need to let it out and express what remains with us, because that is what love means.

In fact, it's a comment on us, people, who keep hiding feelings that are too important to be hidden away - things like care and fondness.

Kaisi baatein karte ho, jo batana hai wo chhupate ho.

With Sonu Nigam's voice that always manages to make the heart go fuzzy, the song is also a romance between food and music. It's a tale of two worlds that meet and create something that directly touches the heart. While Manzu sings for his audience, Rajveer prepares a meal that is his expression of love - and he does so with all the happiness. And, isn't that what love is?

The music video with Sonu Nigam is a treat for everyone who's an old-school romantic at heart - a classic in a field of roses. And, watching the magic of Chef Ranveer Brar's hands choreograph a meal in the film, leaves us with warmth that feels like home.

The songs from Baai speak of emotions, while keeping us in touch with the story. From a montage that shows love to seeking acceptance, they give us so much in so little time. It's the kind of music that sets apart the album from other Bollywood films.

While most Bollywood movies have restricted themselves to badly remixed tracks and insipid songs, Baai offered us a soundtrack that actually catered to the story they were telling. And yet, was beautiful even in isolation. How rare has that become? With its music, Baai left us all a little bit in love.