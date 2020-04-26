In a recent session at e-Agenda Aaj Tak, yoga guru Baba Ramdev said that if you can hold your breath for 1 minute, you don't have coronavirus.

Which is great because it means that the scientists, who have been working day and night to make test kits can rest now.

Baba Ramdev explained the whole procedure as well. He said that you gotta take air in through your nose and hold your breath for at least 1 minute before releasing it slowly. The elderly, or people with heart diseases, etc need to do it for 30 seconds.

And there you go, now you know if you have contracted the disease or not.

At this point, I must admit that I have held my breath at least 5 times subconsciously and now I am dizzy. Anyway...

Baba Ramdev also said that if you put mustard oil through your nose, the virus gets washed away and goes to your stomach where it gets killed by the acids.

That's right. You can do this or you can inject disinfectants, as Donald Trump suggested. Very effective measures.

(Don't. I am kidding. Can't believe this has to be clarified.)

Anyhow, he seems to have gone a bit too far this time as people are calling him out left, right and center.

