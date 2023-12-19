Recently, an interview clip of Babil Khan went viral for his take on romantic relationships. But unfortunately, things took an ugly turn and people began trolling him for it, in a rather nasty way. The actor was in conversation with Humans of Bombay founder, Karishma Mehta and talked about refraining from seeing women as conquests and how he’d like to surrender to the equality between him and his partner.

Here’s the video if you’d like to take a quick look.

words 🫶 pic.twitter.com/VI4oueRSjq — 𝒜𝒶𝑔 𝑀𝑒𝒾𝓃 𝒢𝒽𝑒𝑒 𝒟𝒶𝓁𝓃𝒶 (@fiercy_jhalli) December 14, 2023

‘You have to understand that she’s not an achievement. We’re so used to saying “Bro I’ve got this girl,” that is such a regressive statement. You don’t acquire a woman, you partner up with a woman. My definition of love is to surrender to the innate equality of me and you.’ – Babil Khan

Internet being internet, people have decided to give a character assessment of Babil Khan with a 30 sec clip. And the tweets have definitely gotten too much, too hateful. To go so far and assume such things about a person based on a short clip blurs the line between deriving a simple analysis and sharing an opinion to being hateful and judgemental. Again, let’s not forget this video is heavily edited and we can’t decipher someone’s personality on its basis.

Listen to me. When a mala wearing guy speaks like this. There are two things he wants.

1) He is broke. He needs someone to fend for him for some time.

2) He wants sex.

Here Babil is getting his image right.

Give him some time. This is not real. https://t.co/XrhsMdxv7y — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) December 15, 2023

Some people are conversing about how men who seem like feminists and believers in absolute equality can often be the opposite, in real life. The fact that many women have come across men who might have said all the right things, but ended up being terribly disconnected from the idea of equity and equality is at the root of this discussion.

i think the reason why everyone is calling this a red flag is because i feel like we've all come across atleast one guy who says these words but then turn out to be the biggest misogynists ever – to be clear, this is a great sentiment the idea of an equal partner, it's just (1/2) https://t.co/Cg5oI9JeDa — Satshya T (@satshyaa) December 16, 2023

A feminist is by action, not words. https://t.co/0hC9r0cdQ7 — Rituparna (@MasalaBai) December 16, 2023

Big sister advice: This is a classic case study of the men you need to stay away from. https://t.co/jqhUHlHOz5 — Saadia Ahmed (@khwamkhwah) December 15, 2023

As a woman, I myself am all too familiar with certain men who are well-versed in feminism, theoretically, but lack the accountability and self-awareness to be practical feminists. We’re not here to shame anyone and say that there is no room to make mistakes, but I think most women are at a stage where we’re hoping for genuine, solid support from men.

And though I understand why so many women here are warning other women of men who can say things you’d want to hear for a self-serving agenda, I don’t think it’s fair we’re trolling a celebrity who is simply speaking his mind.

However, some people have defended him and asked how people are deriving so much about his personality based on a 30-second video.

I love it how people judge 30 seconds clip and give their valuable feedbacks on who this person actually is. As if all of us have done major in psychology. https://t.co/Oym70iwwBK — Socialist (@not_centre) December 16, 2023

Feminists and Misogynists coming together to bash Babil is the funniest thing https://t.co/kvuDRutTXc — Prachi (@dbaddestalive) December 16, 2023

You say good things you get cancelled, you have the worst takes in history of mankind and twt will proclaim you. Y'all need a life outside bro😭😭😭 https://t.co/G1alGSYYzw — shank (@agayamlvr) December 16, 2023

One man speaks softly and says the right words and so many people find it weird, abnormal or fake. This should be normal. https://t.co/cKUN7OiDVi — Shelly (@QueSeraSera___x) December 15, 2023

These men in the comment section saying "real men" don't do this, aren't this sensitive, and aren't this expressive. Exactly lmao, your perception of real men is so WRONG.

Real Men are humans too, and can be sensitive, expressive, loving, and unabashedly loud about their feelings https://t.co/EfjaDxOX08 — Mahi (@itsmahi__) December 17, 2023

Just want to say, this tiktok/reel driven generation is so judgemental that they want to form opinion about a human (or anything) with absolutely minimal effort. Stop putting them on a pedestal or dragging them for a 30 sec video. Tell yourself you know NOTHING about them. https://t.co/76XV70K5Ff — Raymond. (@rayfilm) December 16, 2023

Why is every girl attacking him for saying the right things 😅. How can you assume that someone is a hypocrite? You don't even know him. https://t.co/mfErfumgvd — Abhi (@MCAlooster) December 16, 2023

Perhaps as women, we’ve lost faith in humanity so much that we have a hard time believing that men can embody true respect for us, but it’s also true that there are men who say all the right things, but don’t have the same beliefs internally. And neither of these things justifies the judgment that Babil is getting here.