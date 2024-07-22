Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk is a romantic comedy directed by Anand Tiwari. The film revolves around ‘heteropaternal superfecundation’, a reproductive process in which twin children are born to the woman, from different biological fathers. From the looks of the trailer, and everything else surrounding the promotions, Bad Newz looked like a fun take on romance and fatherhood. The fact that the cast looks like a dream-work is more reason for audiences’ excitement.
Now that the film is out for people to watch, here’s what X (or Twitter) has to say about it:
The film is now released theatrically.
