Bad Newz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk is a romantic comedy directed by Anand Tiwari. The film revolves around ‘heteropaternal superfecundation’, a reproductive process in which twin children are born to the woman, from different biological fathers. From the looks of the trailer, and everything else surrounding the promotions, Bad Newz looked like a fun take on romance and fatherhood. The fact that the cast looks like a dream-work is more reason for audiences’ excitement.

Now that the film is out for people to watch, here’s what X (or Twitter) has to say about it:

#BadNewz was a bad experience for me. Some jokes and moments work, but overall, the humor is a letdown. The movie feels forgettable. The plot felt stretched and dragged since there was not much in the story. Performance-wise, Vicky Kaushal again proved he is an all-rounder. Old… pic.twitter.com/tudnRMW6Jm — DesiNerd (@iamDesiNerd) July 19, 2024

#BadNewz review :- don't wast your time & money!!! 🚨#TriptiiDimri did great job she overshadowed main lead completely#VickyKaushal & Ammy Vikr also played their parts very well but film is below average



This is how i watched whole film.. pic.twitter.com/s6ebzNdmSn — Hail Hydra (@Lordofbattles8) July 19, 2024

One Word Review

VERDICT – ENTERTAINING

RATING – ⭐⭐⭐⭐



"Bad Newz" is a delightful blend of humor, drama, and emotion. With ample laughs, witty one-liners, and an engrossing storyline, it promises non-stop entertainment. (1/2)#BadNewzReview #BadNewz #TriptiDimri pic.twitter.com/YLUnO0RUyF — Rishabh📽️ (@filmyy_guy) July 19, 2024

Review – #BadNewz

Rating – 3.5*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟



BAD NEWZ is hilarious, funny and a wholesome entertaining film, has glamour, style, swag, romance, comedy, confusion, drama and most importantly emotions towards the end….



Vicky kaushal walks away with all the limelight, Tripti… pic.twitter.com/j1Mm7BBY2E — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) July 19, 2024

Good newwz >>>>>>>> #BadNewz in every aspect ..



Akshay in comedy🔥🔥🔥🔥 no one can match him.#AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/O9nGCJn4lz — Ashutosh (@Ashutosh1274) July 19, 2024

#BadNewzReview is soooo fun … love it @vickykaushal09 #amyvirk are a riot … and @tripti_dimri23 is a star …. And man @vickykaushal09 is a dancing sensation and love how u never see vicky in any role .. hes so mouldable always the actor par excellence #star — Salilacharya (@Salilacharya) July 19, 2024

Vicky Kaushal is versatility personified! pic.twitter.com/bLY2vswu43 — A 🕊️ (@scrappinthrough) July 19, 2024

#BadNewz is a hilarious and heartwarming ride! The chemistry between the leads is electric, and the humor is on point. The film's message about love and acceptance is beautifully woven throughout the story.#VickyKaushal #BadNewzReview #TriptiiDimri pic.twitter.com/6I43l9rFef — Nithin K L (@nithinkl_) July 19, 2024

Yahi chala dete teen ghante. Main Khushi Khushi dekh leti.



Honestly playing this on loop in the theatre would be more fun than the film#BadNews pic.twitter.com/slOmB3N3He — ThatsWhatSheSaid (@zeishahamlani) July 19, 2024

#BadNewzReview

What a fun ride was this movie 🤣

The jokes, the story everything works really well.

Vicky Kaushal as usual stole the show

And Triptii Dimri was really good too

(Trailer me acting nahi dikhaya inhone)

Don't miss out this one..#BadNewzReview pic.twitter.com/i8zkWaeJzi — Mayur (@Vision066) July 19, 2024

Superb First Half Followed By Average Second Half (The Drama Portions Could Have Been A Lot Better IMO)

Chartbuster Music , Good Comedy , Chemistry Between Leads Works Big Time For The Film 💯✨

A Good Watch ✌️😊#BadNewzReview 🎬💥 pic.twitter.com/GZeDU3mILu — Harshal (@KhiladiForever) July 19, 2024

The film is now released theatrically.