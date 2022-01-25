Keeping up with the slew of films that are exploring the LGBTQ community, Junglee Pictures has released the trailer of Badhaai Do. This Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer, from its first glimpse, looks nothing short of a Pandora's box.

In the second film of the Badhai Ho franchise, we get to see Suman (Bhumi Pednekar) as a PT teacher and Shardul (Rajkummar Rao) who is a cop. They are typically urged by their families to tie the knot since they're in their thirties, but we see that the former is hesitant to marry because it is revealed that she is not interested in men.

Succumbing to the pressure, they finally get married and have an arrangement to live like ‘roommates’. It is later revealed in the trailer, "while she may not be interested in men, he is." There's a lot of secrets between these two that slowly gets unveiled.

Harshavardhan Kulkarni's Badhaai Do promises a relevant social comedy and family drama laced with rib-tickling humour.

Badhaai Do also features an eclectic cast that includes great actors like Seema Pahwa, Sheeba Chadha, Chum Darang, Lovleen Mishra, Nitish Pandey, and Shashi Bhushan.

Badhaai Do is set to be released in your nearest theatres on 11th February, 2022. You can watch the entire trailer here:

All images are screengrabs from the trailer.