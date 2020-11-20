It has been 5 years since Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan released in theaters. The movie is remembered for its touching plot, Salman's not-so-typical performance, and little girl Shahida AKA Munni, played by actor Harshaali Malhotra.

We all remember Harshaali as the tiny kid who essayed the role of a Pakistani child lost in India.

And that is why her latest pictures on Instagram are nothing but a revelation. Harshaali, as you can see in the posts, is grown up now.

Harshaali played the character with so much conviction, it was hard to take our eyes off her. For the same reason, she won many awards at the time, and the movie is considered to be on of Salman's best in years.

In an exclusive interview with Outlook, Harshaali said that she does not have any project in her kitty right now, and is waiting for the role that fits her expectations.

She also talked about the experience of working in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and said, "I never felt that it was my first movie. They made me feel extremely comfortable".

We hope to see her on the big screen very soon.