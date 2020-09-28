The pandemic has displaced and uprooted thousands of people across the globe. Amongst those is Ram Vriksha Gaur, one of the directors of the famous Hindi TV show, Balika Vadhu.

The director has been selling vegetables with his son, who is in class 11 in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Because he was unable to return to Mumbai after his projects were put on hold.

I came to Azamgarh for the recce of a film. When the lockdown was announced we were still here and there was no way we could return to Mumbai. The project we were working on stopped and the producer said it would take a year or more to get back to work. I decided to take over my father's business and started selling vegetables. I am quite familiar with the business and have no regrets.

- Ram Vriksha Gaur told Reuters

Right now, he is doing what needs to be done to keep him and his family afloat. Ram began his inspiring journey in the light department, back in 2002 and then went on to become a part of the production department. Soon, he became an assistant director in the production of many serials, and then worked as the episode director and unit director for Balika Vadhu.

Ram was slated to direct a Bhojpuri film as well as a Hindi movie in the future before the pandemic hit. And now, he is unsure of when his work will resume. However, he is quite hopeful about going back to his home in Mumbai soon.