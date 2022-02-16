Veteran music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri passed away today. He was 69.

Lahiri had been battling health issues for a month and was admitted to Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. However, as per reports, his health deteriorated on Tuesday and he could not recover. Reports state he died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).

Bappi Lahiri, fondly remembered as the 'disco king', gifted several timeless dance numbers to Hindi cinema, such as Tamma Tamma, Raat Baaki Baat Baaki, Tune Mari Entriyan, etc. Of course, the soundtrack of the 1982 film Disco Dancer, which included songs like, Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja, I Am A Disco Dancer, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, etc. remains one of his most popular albums.

Known for popularizing synthesized disco in Indian cinema, Lahiri delivered Box Office successes in both Bengali and Hindi language movies. While he became synonymous with dance numbers, he also composed timeless love songs like Chalte Chalte.

From his trademark fashion style, where he accessorized any outfit with multiple gold chains and sunglasses, to the memorable tunes he composed, Bappi Lahiri was undoubtedly one of industry's most popular and loved composers.

A recipient of the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award, he started composing in the 1970s and became widely popular in the 80s. He last composed and sang a song for Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 in 2020. He even voiced the character of Tamatoa in the Hindi version of the animated film, Moana.

His death is an incredible loss to the industry. May he rest in peace.