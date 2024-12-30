Move over Gucci and Louis Vuitton, because a Basmati rice tote bag is the latest “luxury” accessory making waves in the U.S., and Indians are loving the irony.

In a now-viral Instagram video shared by user Amanda John Mangalathil, a woman is seen casually carrying a Basmati rice bag as her statement piece while at a salon in the States. The video, which has racked up over 8 lakh views, hilariously highlights this unexpected trend.

Amanda’s cheeky caption, “You need to see what’s trending in America. And you can get it easily in India at a low price,” perfectly captures the essence of this phenomenon.

The Internet’s Reaction? Pure Gold

Social media users didn’t hold back their laughter or creativity in the comments. One user said, “Finally, an Indian export that’s making waves in global fashion!” Another said, “Who needs Gucci when you have Basmati?” One took a jibe, “Looks like America finally caught up with our jute bag swag.”

Some couldn’t help but marvel at the sustainability angle, dubbing it “fashion with a purpose.” Others simply couldn’t believe the tote’s rising status, remarking, “Fashion has truly come full circle.”

Not America’s First Quirky Trend

This isn’t the first time unconventional items have taken the fashion world by storm. Earlier this year, Moschino dropped a celery-shaped clutch priced at a jaw-dropping ₹3.75 lakh. Yes, you read that right! ₹3.75 lakh for a celery.

From vegetable clutches to rice bags, it seems the fashion industry is leaning heavily into the “quirky and ironic” aesthetic.

What’s Next?

Who knows what’s coming next, idli steamers as sling bags? Pressure cooker clutches? Whatever it is, one thing’s for sure, India’s everyday items are ready to take over the runway, and we’re here for the hilarity.

Fashion just got a whole lot spicier – literally.