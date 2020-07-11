If you can't wait to see Robert Pattinson as the new Batman, well for that you'll have to wait. BUT, there might be a new Batman in town.

That's right! HBO Max and Matt Reeves, the filmmaker behind the new Batman movie are collaborating to develop a police drama series set in the crime-infested streets of Gotham City.

The series which will be written by Boardwalk Empire creator Terence Winter promises to “build upon the motion picture’s examination of the anatomy of corruption in Gotham City” and “further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham. They are aiming to launch a new Batman universe across all platforms.

On this new venture and the series, HBO Max chief content officer Kevin Reilly said,

This is Batman as most audiences have never seen before, and we know fans will want to spend more time in this new world inspired by the film.

There has already been a show based in the city of Gotham, which ran on Fox from 2014 to 2019. It focused on a relatively young Gordon, played by Benjamin McKenzie, and featured the origins of Batman’s rogue’s gallery.

Now that a new Batman series is in the works, us DC fans are more than excited to see how it will be.