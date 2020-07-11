The trailer for A Suitable Boy, Mira Nair's adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel of the same name, promises a beautiful, tumultuous, passionate look at the India of the 1950s.

Starring Tanya Maniktala in the lead role of Lata, A Suitable Boy is a 6-episodes-long coming-of-age drama.

However, Tabu and Ishaan Khatter's chemistry, as Saeeda Bai and Man Kapoor respectively, has totally gripped our attention, and we can't wait to see the two bring alive this story on-screen.

The show also stars Ram Kapoor, Danesh Razvi, Rasika Dugal, and Namit Das.

You can watch the trailer here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer. The first episode will be aired on July 26, on BBC One.