It doesn't matter how old you are, or what your sexual preferences are. Because everyone can collectively agree that Timothée Chalamet is drop dead gorgeous.

Though this quarantine, his Instagram feed has been my saving grace. Looking back at his pictures and Insta stories, loving his content from old vacations.

He's a global obsession and it's quite obvious why.

Someone even transformed this 24-year-old into renaissance paintings and it didn't even need photoshop.

There is just something about the jawline that just screams perfection.

BRB going to go watch Call Me By Your Name again.