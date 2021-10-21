Sunset pictures have become all the trend on Instagram as people share their most beautiful shots. However, we took this trend as an opportunity to look back at our favourite sunset scenes from movies over the years. From Hollywood to Bollywood, here are some of the most stunning sunset shots that we still think about:
1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
2. Lagaan
3. Titanic
4. Spiderman 3
5. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
6. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
7. Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai
8. Khel
9. Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
10. Hercules
11. Gone with the Wind
12. Tamasha
13. Baahubali: The Beginning
14. Bachna Ae Haseeno
15. Mad Max: Fury Road
16. King Kong
17. E.T. the Extra-terrestrial
18. Gifted
19. The Batman
Which scene is your favourite?