From being the trainer of comedian Tanmay Bhatt to being a fitness influencer to hosting the self-proclaimed “India’s smartest podcast”, Ranveer Allahbadia’s journey has seen astronomical success. But his spiritual obsession with astronomical flying objects, Kaala Jaadu and Yetis has made the questions on his podcast subjects of hilarious memes.

beer biceps is going to find all the aliens before NASA or ISRO does pic.twitter.com/6d0hURpWxU — Gaurav (@the_sangle) July 7, 2021

Making him the perfect poster boy of the “Bro didn’t even hesitate” meme trend in India. We are not saying it, there’s a whole page dedicated to it on Instagram called “Beer Biceps doesn’t hesitate.” This page uploads hilarious moments of Ranveer asking ridiculous existential questions amidst fun chats or laughing out loud in seemingly serious conversations.

Let’s take a look at some posts of the most hilarious moments from the podcast, where the awkward moments for the guests and WTF questions of beer biceps tickled our funny bones.

1. Bro likes to question everything and know the deeper meaning. Bro is a modern-day philosopher.

2. Introspection is numero uno for self-development. Never shy away from what you feel about yourself.

3. Laughter is the best medicine. So laugh no matter what, no matter the situation or context.

4. We see how you just casually auditioned for the next Sandeep Reddy Vanga movie

5. Ranveer Calling Ranveer

6. J. Ranveer Oppenheimer

7. Bro wasn’t just singing, he was predicting the future (the new ad)

8. It just shows what a great fan Akki Paaji is of our curious Ranveer

9. Bro is aware of the economic crisis. He’s just asking for tips for the youth.

10. Bro is not afraid of Ghosts, Tantra, or even Death. But Honey Paaji sure gave Bro nightmares.

11. Bro always keeps his inner child alive, finds happiness in tiniest of the things.

12. Bro is so popular that others try to replicate his persona often.

Netizens also continued to add their hilarious takes on this in the comments section and honestly, the comments with the reels feel like a complete laughter package.

At this point, we think Ranveer is well aware of what can become meme material. He is subtly sprinkling those moments into his podcast so that people can make reels out of them and the algorithm gives him more eyeballs.