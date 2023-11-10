Every time a new Beer Biceps video is released, I try and watch it with an open mind… trust me, I do. There are some things that I even end up relating with. That’s especially hard when he ends up saying straight up problematic things, other times. This is not about that, though. This is about his recent podcast with Yuvraj Singh, which has so many weird moments that you’ll lose the point that he is making.

The podcast lasts for over 2-hours, and for the most part, Beer Biceps just says stuff. Also, this is your cue to start that podcast you’ve been thinking about, because it’s clearly not very hard.

We have proof:

1. Beer Biceps deduced podcasts into a sentence. It’s work, where you can eat and chill.

2. He talks about food… which goes on for a while.

Yuvraj tries to eat, while Beer Biceps eyes the food, and continues asking questions. It’s uncomfortable to watch. Here’s part of their conversation for context:

R: Kya achha lagta hai khaane mein?

Y: Sab kuchh

R: Favourite kya hai? Kadhi-chawal?

Y: Kadhi-chawal, rajma-chawal.

R: Zyada kya?

Y: Kadhi-chawal

R: Kyu?

3. He also mentions that he’s famous and so it’s tough to make ‘real friends’ now. He then goes on to ask for advice to find real friends. Basically, Ranveer thinks that people are only using him for his fame.

4. He also thinks that girls are also after him for his fame. So, he knows that talking about aliens is not why women are attracted to him… which is nice.

5. This explains why he keeps telling his women guests that they’re hot. We get it, Ranveer, you’re single.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. He might be nice, but maybe he’s single because he compares wives to football clubs. Could be anything.

7. Yuvraj also turns Sima Taparia for a while.

8. After the dating conversation ends, Yuvraj questions Ranveer’s sexuality. Ranveer worries, and denies because he’s the “straightest guy ever”… which is a lot for someone without a spine.

9. The good part is, he has nothing against homosexual people. Here’s his “I’m not racist, I have black friends” equivalent:

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Last, but not the least, a special mention to ‘the nod’.

Small talk is a skill that only Beer Biceps has managed to excel at.

Note to readers: There were some nice moments towards the end, and a few here and there. However, these are moments that make most of the podcast.