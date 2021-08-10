If there is one thing that Twitter gets right, it is calling people out. And this time, it is internet personality, Ranveer Allahbadia, who goes by the name 'beer biceps' and is a motivational speaker, YouTuber, entrepreneur, fitness coach, and social media influencer. Ranveer made a casual remark about how women should dress and it is obviously, quite sexist.

Any girl becomes a 100x more attractive in a long kurti paired with those big earrings.



Life hack that brings all guys to their knees 🙏🏼 — Ranveer Allahbadia (@BeerBicepsGuy) July 31, 2021

His 'recommending' women dress in a specific way to garner attention is the casual locker-room sexism that has time and again been brushed under the rug. However, it did not sit well with Twitter, and rightfully so.

You are 100% right... Here i got you your soul mate. pic.twitter.com/iJF1hEFuXI — Siddhesh 🇮🇳 (@Sid_Bhoir) August 8, 2021

you and Mukesh ambani had the same 10 seconds and you wrote this tweet with that 10 seconds. so sad — haroun (@DorkyMcDarkFace) August 6, 2021

21st centuries modern, evolved, sweet misogyny. — manishasinghsharma (@ssmanisha) August 7, 2021

Read this to discover the secret of female beautyhttps://t.co/nCMd5kojoK — Kaustubh Bhardwaj🦉 (@PragmaticYodha) July 31, 2021

Yeh aab jaise Mahanubhav ke liye pic.twitter.com/H16Yc56XHo — Parijat Thakur (@beingpt) August 10, 2021

Its her choice ranveer! Every girl is attractive in someway or the other! Clothes never define aur multiplies someones attractiveness?! Personality,Communication and alot of other factors also matters! So stop generalising everything as a "Life Hack"! pic.twitter.com/lDqGYsWqPO — Abhay Rathaur (@abhayrathaur04) August 9, 2021

And whoever tf you are to tell girls that in what clothes they can be attractive pic.twitter.com/hLi0aOmm64 — Pooja (don’t ask bout my behaviour)🦢 (@yviewrld) August 9, 2021

You become 1000x times more attractive, when you keep quite. Go hustle. — DoctorSid (@SidhaantNangia) August 1, 2021

Here's a life hack for you, don't tell anyone how to dress, not that difficult, is it?