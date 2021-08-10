If there is one thing that Twitter gets right, it is calling people out. And this time, it is internet personality, Ranveer Allahbadia, who goes by the name 'beer biceps' and is a motivational speaker, YouTuber, entrepreneur, fitness coach, and social media influencer. Ranveer made a casual remark about how women should dress and it is obviously, quite sexist. 

His 'recommending' women dress in a specific way to garner attention is the casual locker-room sexism that has time and again been brushed under the rug. However, it did not sit well with Twitter, and rightfully so. 

Here's a life hack for you, don't tell anyone how to dress, not that difficult, is it? 