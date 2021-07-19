When it comes to their roles for certain films, actors truly go the extra mile to look just right for the character. Which is exactly what Farhan Akhtar did for his role in Toofaan.

In a post that the actor shared recently on his IG page, the actor wrote about changes his body underwent in order to achieve the different body types seen throughout the film. The actor shared a collage of three images, which shows him go from 69kgs to 85kgs and then reduce his weight to 76kgs.

He also continued to thank his trainers Samir Jaura, Drew Neal and Anand Kumar for helping him in his fitness journey. And, why not? Because it must've taken a load of hard work to train and achieve each of those body types!

Now this is called dedication!