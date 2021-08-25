When it comes to our nation's war heroes, Captain Vikram Batra, who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra for his valour in the 1999 Kargil War, is undoubtedly one of the most notable ones.

And as we saw, actor Sidharth Malhotra recently played the Captain's role for the biographical film Shershaah. But did you know, we've seen Captain Vikram Batra in a Bollywood film before this?

Well, Abhishek Bachchan played the role of war hero Captain Vikram Batra in the film LOC : Kargil in 2003. And, while Shershaah was specifically about Captain Vikram Batra's life, LOC : Kargil was more so a compilation of the multiple army officers who led our success in the Kargil war.

In fact, when Abhishek Bachchan tweeted about Shershaah, people responded by applauding his performance as well.

I am watching LOC Kargil right now. Seeing you as Capt Batra is such a treat, Jr AB. — Yogi Patel (@TheYogiPatel) July 26, 2021

for me reel life cap Vikram Batra will always be Abhishek Bachchan . it's hard to remove his image as captain. — aanchal rawat (@full2_fantastic) July 26, 2021

Yes, can't agree more.. In fact the charm this character needs, is in @juniorbachchan ..... I remember the tirangaa dialogue, which he said at the time of departure.... "ya to tirangaa lehraa kar aaunga, yaa tirange me lipta hua aaunga, pr wapas zarur aaunga....oh!! that smile. — Sonam Vivek Sharma (@SonamVivekShar2) July 28, 2021

But for me you are the one still portraying MAJOR VIKRAM BATRA from LOC KARGIL. When Siddharth said DURGA MATA KI JAI in the trailer, I remembered how spectacularly you said that Slogan. — Kushagra Kant Saxena (@SaxenaKant) July 27, 2021

jab Major Batra ko portray karte hai to Abhishek Bacchan hi mind Mai aata hai. LoC movie kai Baar bas uske liye hi dekhi.

He was superb in that role. — Mansi (@Mansi53585790) July 28, 2021

We also stumbled upon this video that took a comparative at the two roles.

Who did you like playing Captain Vikram Batra's Role?