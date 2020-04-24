The internet is a magical place. Sometimes, hidden talents are discovered on social media that sweep us off our feet. Again, yet another talented soul was discovered, all thanks to the internet.



A beggar from Patna has gone viral for fluently in speaking English and performing American musician Jim Reeves popular 1959 song "He'll Have to Go." Check it out.

This man, a beggar from Patna sings Jim Reeves "He'll have to go".

Priceless ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lJdoRjrxMa — Vandana (@VandanaJayrajan) April 20, 2020

The video starts with the cameraperson asking Sunny Baba (that's what he identifies himself as) a few questions about himself and what he does for a living, to which he responds in English with ease.

Sunny joyfully says he begs for a living and loves singing and dancing during his spare time.

But, the real magic begins in the latter half of the video where Sunny Baba surprises all of us with his soulful voice and flawless singing skills.

We aren't sure if this video is old or not since, you can notice the busy street behind him but, it was shared by a Twitter user on 20th April.

Well, old or not we are damn impressed with Sunny Baba and we think he deserves all the love and attention he is receiving on social media.

There must be a story behind his begging. Whatever it is, he sings damn good. — Kamalesh Tripathy A Banker (@calllmekt) April 21, 2020

What a voice check his proper.accent maintained 👌👌 — नेत्रा डाऊ 🙏🇮🇳 (@onlyonenetra) April 20, 2020

Dedication and hidden talent of India — phanivrb (@phanivrb) April 21, 2020

Gentleman Jim, as he was always known, has been one of my favourites. This gentleman on the Patna streets sang “He’ll have to go” so beautifully. Thanks for sharing 😊 — Gp Capt Christopher (Retd) (@bcchristopher) April 21, 2020

What a lovely rendition of that song. please give that gentle man a nice meal. — Boop (@judys40442926) April 21, 2020

Incredible India 🇮🇳, Always & Every time — Umesh (@umesh_narasimha) April 21, 2020

Aajkal to talent kahan kahan se nikal ke aa rha hai. Lagta hai we are watching LOCKDOWN GOT TALENT — SUNIL MALHOTRA (@sunilmgls) April 23, 2020

Reliving so perfectly a Jim Reeves song memoirs of a great bygone singer — Dandy K (@dannyeth2009) April 21, 2020

Fills my heart with joy and melancholy at the same time. — Atul Prasad (@Atul_m2i) April 21, 2020

Superb singer — Sundar (@Sundar77698750) April 20, 2020

Here's the original video of Jim Reeves 'He'll Have To Go'.

Sunny Baba, you just made our day. And, you already have some legit fans.