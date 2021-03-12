In 2001 when Bollywood kept entertaining its fans with back to back romance films, Ashutosh Gowarikar's Lagaan changed the course of Hindi cinema.

The movie was stellar in every sense. It combined our love for cricket and our country both at the same time and that was a much-awaited change.

From the cast and crew to the songs, everything about this movie is perfection. So, when we found a rare old clip of the cast of Lagaan, we were more than elated.

In this behind the scenes clip, the entire cast of the movie can be seen rehearsing the iconic song Ghanan Ghanan. The enthusiasm, energy and entire aura of the clip take you back to 2001 and makes you believe that you were right there.

Aamir Khan's childish smile as Bhuvan and Gracy Singh's poise as Gauri was something that brightened our entire day.

Moreover, watching Aamir the perfectionist forget his lines was a hilarious change.

Netizens too couldn't help but stay in awe of this video.

Truly a masterpiece.