As the entire nation mourns the demise of one of Bollywood's finest veteran actors, Rishi Kapoor, we're paying our tributes by honoring his legacy.

Rishi Kapoor was an icon and one of the most versatile actors nurtured by Bollywood. But, apart from his magnificent acting skills, it was his comfortable and practical signature looks that brought in a wave of fashion revolution in Hindi cinema.

While the image of Rishi Kapoor romancing his female leads in the backdrop of snow-capped Alps is embedded in our minds, it is also his signature vibrant pullovers with quirky prints that will never leave our memory.

I mean with his baggy, over-sized collection of abstract sweater and sweatshirts, he did not only create a signature style of his own but also ventured out into athleisure way before it was cool.

Rishi Kapoor was one of the few actors who had a very distinctive personal style and knew how to amp up his look with the right accessories.



He stole our hearts with the way he effortlessly pulled off his bold, eccentric yet practical looks with a smile and confidence.

Honestly, there was something weirdly comforting about looking at Chintuji's oversized, fuzzy sweaters that sometimes looked like an optical illusion.

The way he managed to pair even the most neutrals shades from his closet into something trendy was impeccable.



From this bold monochromatic velvet tracksuit to his iconic shiny silver bell-bottoms, Rishi Kapoor turned everything into a style statement.

Apart from his acting, Rishi Kapoor's legacy will live on in his evergreen iconic fashion looks.

