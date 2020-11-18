They say time before the wedding is the best time you'll ever experience. Well, you can trust this couple to make it even better.

Why? Because this couple literally dressed like the characters from Money Heist and recreated a few scenes for their pre-wedding shoot.

Andrew Rolio and Inez Jade Quial, for their pre-wedding shoot, dressed up in red jumpsuits, Salvador Dalí masks while holding fake guns.



And, with the help of their photographer, Hafid Calalles, they recreated the scenes at the Temple Of Leah, Cebu City, Philippines.

Both Andrew and Inez come from healthcare backgrounds. They always wanted something creative for their pre-wedding shoot and the red suits reminded them of the healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus.



While in conversation with Vice, Andrew shared that:

Honestly, we initially felt anxious regarding the photoshoot because we didn’t know what to expect and whether or not the team will be able to direct us properly in order to pull off the theme.

But looks like everything turned out to be well and the couple is all ready to tie the knot on 25th November in Cebu.

Photos taken from: PIDOGRAPHY - Hafid Caballes﻿