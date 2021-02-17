Detectives on television have a way of keeping the audience hooked. These detectives who solve these mysteries, end up influencing us a lot. As children, we try to imitate their tactics and go around finding lost stuff with all our new found deduction skills.

Here's a list of some of our favourite fictional detectives who we owe our jasoosi skills.

1. Sherlock Holmes

Let's begin the list with the most famous detective ever. First introduced by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in one of his books, A Study in Scarlet, Sherlock Holmes has inspired several movies and TV shows. From Basil Rathbone and Robert Downey Jr. to Benedict Cumberback and Henry Cavill, so many of our favourite actors have stepped in Sherlock Holmes' character.

When the genius detective goes on his criminal hunting spree and deduces things out of thin air, he makes sure to give us some jaw-dropping moments. Brilliant, passionate and dedicate, Sherlock is also intense and definitely has an ego.

2. Hercule Poirot

The world-renowned Belgian private detective featured in a series of novels by Agatha Christie. His eccentricities and comic manners make him stand out among others. Known for his unmatched intelligence and understanding of the criminal mind, Poirot never fails to surprise and impress us with his elegant solutions to mysteries.

3. Nancy Drew

The Nancy Drew Mystery series was first published in the 1930s. The teenage detective and her mystery solving tricks kept other kids of her age hooked.

4. Byomkesh Bakshi

An Indian-Bengali fictional detective who preferred to be addressed as Byomkesh Bakshi Satyanweshi in the stories solved some of the most complex crimes. A Hindi TV series by the same name aired on DD National.

5. Karamchand

Karamchand was one of the first Indian detective series. Pankaj Kapoor played the role of Karamchand, the detective who wore sun glasses for an elaborate vision and ate carrots for sharp mind.

6. Jasoos Vijay

Vijay was the lead character of a Hindi TV series Jasoos Vijay. While the series was more than just a story of a detective, we waited for Vijay to solve mysteries.

7. Krishna Arjun

The lead pair of the TV show Krishna Arjun, both these detectives would solve cases ranging from murder and theft to kidnapping. They managed to catch the culprits despite their mismatching wavelengths.

8. Miss Marple

The brainchild of Agatha Christie, Jane Marple was an elderly spinster who resolved mysteries in free time. Reading about the inquisitive and at times annoying little lasy was fun.

9. CID

The fact that it's one of the longest running Indian television shows proves that we could never get enough of it. From ACP Pradyuman to Daya and Abhijeet, we copied their gestures and wanted to be a part of their team.

Who is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.