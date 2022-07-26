Ben Affleck on his honeymoon to Paris is every Bengali uncle (me) after a hearty lunch of fish and rice. The stress of marriage is just too maach.

Recently Batman star Ben Affleck tied the knot with his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez. The duo were first engaged in 2002, but broke things off in 2004. Nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm, the couple reunited in 2021 and got married in an intimate ceremony.

But as Alia Bhatt famously quoted, there is no chill after marriage. You're insanely tired.

Does that mean the internet would stop with the memes? Hell nah!

Dad nap mode activated https://t.co/sSyIYsDh3P — Destiny is tired of your s#!t🌻 (@Destinysraven) July 24, 2022

That mouth open sleep be the best sleep https://t.co/0x84NsQxUB — Lil Calculator (@tsddrake) July 24, 2022

Ben Affleck sleeping is Peak Weekend Energy. pic.twitter.com/luLkIeZNmY — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) July 24, 2022

Everybody:

Ben Affleck looks so cute sleeping



Me:

The placement of the glass near the edge of the table is giving me nightmares pic.twitter.com/bXZUeV0lNd — BRUNFTY (@brunfty) July 23, 2022

I've heard his snoring coming out of the pic 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/U37RmNcfOB — Moe Raslan 💙 (@MORaslan10) July 25, 2022

I usually end up like this when I’m drunk — Kaido San (@parhunta) July 24, 2022

Me: I’m about to leave now.

Me 5 mins later: https://t.co/1p1GG3mfpG — Brianna Harris (@BRIANNAHARRIS77) July 25, 2022

Lmao this how my mum falls asleep on the sofa https://t.co/vBQ0AiFLIX — Minty (@greensgreenz) July 25, 2022

With that couch behind him it's obvious he just sat down 4 a break. The sun, constant walking, kids, nighttime action, BA fell asleep right where he sat,it's nothing 2 be ashamed of. It's not a pretty look but this is men. This is what they do! 🤣 I hope he doesn't get sun burnt. — LeeDee555 (@LeeDee555) July 24, 2022

such a dad move https://t.co/xJ50dqZLjk — cristina 🪴 (@cristinalopezz_) July 25, 2022

Me at my office desk after lunch https://t.co/ke9yTQbdjg — Pidot (@ahmdfdaus) July 25, 2022

I should be spending every summer weekend on a boat sleeping like Ben Affleck pic.twitter.com/hLz3fPxGQ8 — Karla Rodriguez (@ohkarli_) July 23, 2022

This is my goal in life https://t.co/u3ZocpQtEH — Aless_Zoro (@fahrenh451) July 24, 2022

Being blissfully happy is clearly exhausting. https://t.co/bu0rFm4jnz — Katy Chance (@ChanceComments) July 24, 2022

Now I’m 40, i realize this is peace https://t.co/w76Eyd0fcj — Dr. Salt-N-Pepper 😎 🏁 (@Dreamfullfilled) July 24, 2022

Ben Affleck really endured years of memes and spilled Dunkin’ Donuts to come out the other side passed out on a boat married to Jennifer Lopez. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/ORuSeDMrEv — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) July 25, 2022

Name a more meme-able person ! https://t.co/tgPrvKtOvT — Vilma (@TheVilms) July 25, 2022

But Ben really is the entire package. I mean look how adorable he is!

Ben Affleck taking pictures of his wife in Paris (22/July/2022). pic.twitter.com/qMw4v3QZFr — ʙᴇꜱᴛ ᴏꜰ ʙᴇɴ ᴀꜰꜰʟᴇᴄᴋ (@BestAffleck) July 22, 2022

Hey! Finding the girl of your dreams can be fucking exhausting. Cut Ben some slack!