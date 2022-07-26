Ben Affleck on his honeymoon to Paris is every Bengali uncle (me) after a hearty lunch of fish and rice. The stress of marriage is just too maach.

Recently Batman star Ben Affleck tied the knot with his ex-fiance Jennifer Lopez. The duo were first engaged in 2002, but broke things off in 2004. Nearly 20 years after their romance took the world by storm, the couple reunited in 2021 and got married in an intimate ceremony.

But as Alia Bhatt famously quoted, there is no chill after marriage. You're insanely tired.

Does that mean the internet would stop with the memes? Hell nah!

But Ben really is the entire package. I mean look how adorable he is!

Hey! Finding the girl of your dreams can be fucking exhausting. Cut Ben some slack!