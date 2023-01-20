Well, we have all heard about brides making glorious entries in luxurious cars or paalkis. However, we have a desi bride who marked her arrival in a metro.

You might be thinking about the reason, right? Well, it has the most Bengaluru reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a video clip, that has been going viral across the internet, a decked-up bride can be seen ditching her car and taking a metro to reach her wedding venue.

As she was earlier stuck in the famous Bengaluru traffic, she went ahead and boarded a metro, along with her family.

The video has already garnered 9800+ views and a plethora of comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens were impressed with her quick thinking and here’s what they had to say:

So Cute! Keep up the spirit namma Bengaluru Bride — iamdotdot (@iamdot1) January 19, 2023

Brave and spontaneous…….. — praveen garimalla (@prav_garimalla) January 19, 2023

Can there be anything more Bangalorean !!! https://t.co/v0KZFcagyr — Sajal Das (@Sajal_Das25) January 19, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks to Metro the marriage didn't get cancelled 😂❤️ https://t.co/ndoYH2XPQW — Ashish N Nambiar (@ashishnnambiar) January 19, 2023

It’s time to get that metro card recharged now!