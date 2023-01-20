Well, we have all heard about brides making glorious entries in luxurious cars or paalkis. However, we have a desi bride who marked her arrival in a metro.
You might be thinking about the reason, right? Well, it has the most Bengaluru reason.
In a video clip, that has been going viral across the internet, a decked-up bride can be seen ditching her car and taking a metro to reach her wedding venue.
As she was earlier stuck in the famous Bengaluru traffic, she went ahead and boarded a metro, along with her family.
The video has already garnered 9800+ views and a plethora of comments.
Netizens were impressed with her quick thinking and here’s what they had to say:
It’s time to get that metro card recharged now!