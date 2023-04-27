Sometimes, expressions are enough to convey emotions words cannot. We’ve seen many such scenes in movies where actors had the audience reduced to tears without speaking anything. A simple look at their faces touched us to the core, and we could empathise with all that their characters felt.

A film critic with the Twitter handle CineHub (@Its_CineHub) has posted a thread of such moments of ‘peak’ acting without dialogues from Hindi movies. It’s now viral. Take a look:

1. When Mohan Bhargava takes a sip of water from the earthen pot in the train and accepts his homeland in Swades

[Thread] 🧵



Bollywood no-dialogue scenes where acting peaked-



1. SRK in Swades, the train scene pic.twitter.com/3Kb4xwHOZB — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 26, 2023

2. Ved & Tara’s break-up in Tamasha

2. Ranbir & Deepika in Tamasha, both lying on table in the cafe scene. pic.twitter.com/redQWOIxqT — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 26, 2023

3. Right after Ishaan’s parents drop him at his boarding school in Taare Zameen Par

‘Main kabhi dikhlata nahi, par andhere se darta hun main Ma’

3. Darshil crying in Hostel in Taare Zameen Par pic.twitter.com/xHHrtFdr0e — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 26, 2023

4. Barfi’s breakup with Shruti in Barfi

4. Ranbir in Barfi!, Breakup scene. pic.twitter.com/AHuClYCr2D — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 26, 2023

5. Coach Kabir’s reaction after Indian wins the Hockey World Cup in Chak De! India

5. SRK in Chak De, the winning scene. Those eyes expressed a hell lot of emotions.. uff.. pic.twitter.com/mTCzNgbQTh — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 26, 2023

6. When Raju gets the job in 3 Idiots

6. Sharman Joshi in 3 idiots, 'Salary Kitna Loge' scene.. pic.twitter.com/gb6nkusF9p — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 26, 2023

7. When Pawan realises the travel agent was planning to sell Munni to a brothel all along in Bajrangi Bhaijaan

7. Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the brothel scene.. We all got Goosebumps pic.twitter.com/oFDJUDPeUQ — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 26, 2023

8. Dejected Naina biting her hand in Hichki

8. Rani Mukherjee in Hichki, where she can't stop her hiccups and bites and kicks herself pic.twitter.com/cGmyCAFrX9 — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 26, 2023

9. Sardar Khan in the last scene of Gangs Of Wasseypur 1

9. Gangs of Wasseypur 1, Manoj Bajpayee in the last scene and 'Jiya ho Bihar ke lala' in the background pic.twitter.com/Wmlm6TKMC8 — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 26, 2023

10. Radhe in the last scene of Tere Naam

10. Salman Khan, Tere naam last scene. pic.twitter.com/EbmEoZIzA5 — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) April 26, 2023

Naturally, Twitter users also began talking about scenes that got to them the most. The list includes compelling moments of Hrithik Roshan in ZNMD & Guzaarish, Rani Mukerji in Black, Vicky Kaushal in Masaan, and SRK in Devdas.

Eyes speaks louder than words

Expression speaks loudest https://t.co/cxApWJfPnv — beautiful mess (@misanthropeidea) April 27, 2023

This is the best scene of SRK…. It speaks volumes https://t.co/HCHjg9bSHG — Mr Nobody (@TheRichPoor) April 27, 2023

All of them are PEAK🛐 https://t.co/v7oSIMLddm — sounak 🙂 (@sounakisnotsad) April 27, 2023

From Airlft

No dialogues Scenes….one of the finest ever..



One more Scene from the film When Ranjit Katyal meets the wife of his driver after he died. https://t.co/xfvhZPXHnc pic.twitter.com/NaxCv5T4Em — Samarth Saxena (@WoChharlog) April 27, 2023

This thread is toooooo short https://t.co/Dxl8SEH8c7 — æ (@sapphicsohee) April 27, 2023

When Bollywood gave gems instead of remade shits 🔥 https://t.co/N7QhC9YGeb — Balaji (@balaji_238) April 27, 2023

This list can be truly endless. Remember, when Veer and Zara first met in the courtroom after over two decades. Or, the entire funeral sequence of Flight Lt. Ajay Rathod in Rang De Basanti. Or, when Rohan runs to freedom towards the end of Udaan. Or literally the last scene of Rockstar.