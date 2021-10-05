Whether it's a lousy weekend or social media goes down... again, your watchlist needs to be abreast with the best shows to feed you with some quality content.

When you've spent a good half an hour sifting through alternatives for 'what to watch', it's easy to feel frustrated. So today, we've compiled a list of the finest shows of 2021 you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

1. Kevin Can F**k Himself

Kevin Can F**k Himself is a dark comedy that switches between multi-camera sitcom and single-camera drama. The show is not just a clever commentary on comedy and storytelling, but it also has a great narrative. It has 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

2. The North Water

A disgraced ex-army surgeon signs up as ship's doctor on a whaling voyage to the Arctic; on board he meets a harpooner, a brutish murderer whose immorality has been molded to fit the harshness of his life. It has received 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

3. Dr. Death

True-crime lovers will delight in this gripping story of the terrifying Dr. Christopher Duntsch, who wrecked so many families with his arrogance. Duntsch, played by Joshua Jackson, is the surgeon of our worst nightmares. This show has 91% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

4. Starstruck

When Jessie finds her one-night stand is actually a movie star, her drunken New Year's Eve hook-up becomes far more complicated; what she thought would be a funny anecdote quickly evolves into something else. Starstruck has 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

5. The Underground Railroad

Cora boards a train after escaping a Georgia farm, embarking on a dangerous journey in search of genuine freedom while being chased by a notorious slave hunter. This show has 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

6. Made For Love

After ten years of suffocating marriage with a tech billionaire, who has implanted a monitoring device in her brain, allowing him to monitor her and know her 'emotional data' as she fights to regain her freedom, a woman is on the run. It has 94% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

7. The Family Man: Season 2

Srikant Tiwari is a middle-class guy who works as a world-class spy, juggling his family obligations with his duties at the National Intelligence Agency's highly secretive special unit. It has 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

8. Manifest: Season 3

Manifest returns for a third season of action-packed drama, stunning discoveries, and the answer to the show's biggest question- what happened to Flight 828's passengers?

9. Mumbai Diaries 26/11

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a fictionalised account of the most heinous terror attack on Mumbai on November 26, 2008. The show tells its narrative from the point of view of a government hospital that becomes a battleground for cops, doctors, and terrorists. The show has 88% Rotten Tomatoes score.

