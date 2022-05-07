If you want to know what selflessness is, have a good look at your Maa. The strength of a mother's love is as such that it can overpower any adversity. They will do anything to make our lives a little easier, a little happier.

Speaking of mothers, Bollywood has also blessed us with some outstanding actresses whose memorable performances in their role as a mother has beautifully etched themselves in our minds. Here are some unforgettable mothers of Bollywood.

1. Kirron Kher - The Coolest One

Everybody loves Kirron Kher. She has this cool Punjabi Mom vibe that leaves us in splits every time. Her hilarious, melodramatic characters with their emotional and possessive side are unforgettable. Kirron Kher aces her performances as a mother. Be it Khoobsurat, Dostana, Rang De Basanti, Om Shaanti Om, or Devdas, when on screen, Kirron would always grab the attention regardless of the presence of the central hero and heroine.

2. Neena Gupta - The Innocent One

Didn't we all fall in love with Neena Gupta's performance in Badhaai Ho? Her innocent and unconventional character broke the age-old stigma around late pregnancies. The subtle nuances of her mother-son tuning with Ayushmann Khurana and husband-wife chemistry with Gajraj Rao made her forever memorable.

3. Nargis Dutt - The Courageous One

Watched it or not, it is impossible that you have not heard about Nargis' iconic role in Mother India. The movie was released when gender roles were predominant in society. Nargis' character as a resilient mother is way ahead of her time. In the midst of extreme adversity, her indomitable spirit and integrity are unshakeable, even if it means that she has to take a stand against her own son. The movie and Nargis' performance are much revered even after 65 years.

4. Jaya Bachchan - The Emotionally-Strong One

Do you remember Jaya Bachchan’s reunion scene with Shah Rukh Khan from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? That still gives me goosebumps. Jaya is the best at portraying the role of a serious, emotional mother who can do anything for her kids. Her character’s emotional strength oozes out from her performances. Don't believe me? Recall Laaga Chunari Mein Daag or Kal Ho Na Ho.

5. Ratna Pathak Shah - The Elegant One

Ratna Pathak brings certain uniqueness, subtlety, and elegance to her characters. Be it the role of an over-protective mother in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na or an out-of-reach and extravagant royalty in Khoobsurat, Ratna Pathak has an element of grace that makes her performances memorable. We enjoyed her hilarious shade in Golmaal 3, but her complex role in Kapoor & Sons did not fail to touch us either. However, Maya Sarabhai is my forever favorite.

6. Nirupa Roy - The Reselient One

Nirupa Roy can easily be hailed as the ultimate mother of Bollywood. She has played some really challenging roles and outperformed herself every time. She is known for being a mother who is always surrounded by extreme tragedies. Recall any of her films, Amar Akbar Anthony, Suhaag, Deewar, Nirupa Roy has never failed to well up our eyes with her soul-stirring performances.

7. Farida Jalal - The Adorable One

Do you remember that scene from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge when Simran’s mother legit gave her money to run away with Raj? Farida Jalal has never failed to light up the screen with her presence, even when her character’s life is in a tough spot. She has this impeccable innocence that never fails to touch our hearts. I personally loved her mother-son equation with Shah Rukh Khan in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

8. Reema Lagoo - The Traditional One

Reema Lagoo was another classic Bollywood mother who was legit present in all of our childhood movies. Be it Hum Saath Saath Hain, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun, Kal Ho Na Ho, or Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. She was the quintessential traditional, reserved, caring, and possessive Indian mother. The one who was the favorite of Rajshri Banner.

9. Rakhee Gulzar - The Perseverant One

Everybody knows the classic - 'Mere Karan-Arjun Aayenge!' Rakhee is very famous for her role as a widow who single-handedly raises her sons in the clutches of poverty with a faith that her sons will avenge those who wronged her. Rakhee’s breathtaking performances in Ram Lakhan and Karan Arjun are evergreen. She is that Bollywood mother with unshakeable faith and indomitable perseverance.

10. Sridevi - The Daring One

There is nothing that mothers cannot do. Sridevi proved this theory through her two completely different characters from English Vinglish and Mom. On one hand, the dutiful homemaker is struck by this obsession to learn English to prove herself to her own family and society, who make her feel guilty for not knowing the language. Then, the raging Devti Sabarwal would stop at nothing to take revenge on those who raped her step-daughter. Sridevi's compelling performances as a mother who takes up difficult challenges make her another unforgettable Bollywood Mom.

Who is your favorite Bollywood mom?