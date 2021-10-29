Apart from a great storyline and soundtrack, it’s the appearance of an actor that can make or break the entire movie. There are several actors who have grabbed eyeballs with their jaw-dropping transformations in the past.

However, the rightful owners of all these praises are brilliant prosthetic artists who made tinsel town’s impressive and unrecognizable transformation possible. Here are some of such talented artists.

1. Zuby Johal and Rajiv Subba

The duo, founders of Ahmedabad’s Dirty Hands Studio, has worked on more than 35 movies so far. They came into the limelight with Rajkummar Rao's unrecognisable transformation into a 324-year-old character in Raabta. They have worked together in several other movies like Tumbbad and Gangs of Wasseypur.

2. Greg Cannom

This special make-up effects artist is the recipient of several accolades, including five Oscars. From transforming Rishi Kapoor as the adorable granddad in Kapoor & Sons to bringing Shah Rukh Khan’s character to life in Fan, he is responsible for creating a number of most iconic characters in movie history.

3. Stephan Dupuis

Remember how stunned we were when we watched Amitabh Bachchan’s transformation in Paa? The credit for his extraordinary look goes to this Oscar-winning artist. The actor, who was 67-year-old at that time, donned eight pieces of specially crafted prosthetics clay pieces to ace the role of a 13-year-old kid.

4. Preetisheel Singh & Mark Troy D’Souza

This duo, founders of Mumbai’s Da MakeUp Lab, is one of the most popular prosthetic artists in tinsel town. From Ranveer Singh’s spine-tickling look as in Padmaavat and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s unrecognisable look in Mom to Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor’s realistic look in 102 Not Out, the duo pays attention to the tiniest details for every look. Their recent projects include upcoming movies like Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

5. Subhash Shinde

One of the most popular celebrity makeup artists in our country, he kickstarted his career at the age of 18 as an assistant makeup man in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He is responsible for creating some of the most realistic looks in movies including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Sarbjit and Priyanka Chopra in Mary Kom.

6. Nahush Pise

This international makeup instructor has been working extensively in movies for a long time. Some of the popular movies under his belt are Baahubali: The Beginning, Black and Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh.

7. Rahul Rajpakshe

This artist, who has been in the industry for over two decades, has created some classic looks. Remember Farhan Akhtar’s bruised-up look in Toofan? Well, this artist was responsible for that athletic look.

Which transformation shocked you the most?