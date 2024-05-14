Bollywood’s relationship with romcom has been persistently degrading, with films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar making us question the existence of the genre in the first place. But we know it wasn’t always a sad story. There used to be a significant time spanning decades when Hindi romcoms meant romance, comedy, and sometimes even sprinkles of action and drama. Not just it, romcoms meant an updated playlist because each album catered to a range of emotions – heartbreak, sadness, romance, and even upbeat party vibes. 

People on X are talking about exactly this – romcoms that delivered the best BANGERS. In a thread started by X user @’booksb4looks‘, people are replying with the best of Hindi songs from Bollywood romantic comedies. Here are 15 of those – 

1. Mauja Hi Mauja

Movie: Jab We Met

2. Pappu Can’t Dance Saala

Movie: Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

3. Chor Bazaari

Movie: Love Aaj Kal

4. Prem Ki Naiyya

Movie: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani 

5. Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari 

Movie: Chennai Express

6. Ainvayi

Movie: Band Baaja Baaraat

7. Badtameez Dil

Movie: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

8. Koi Mil Gaya

Movie: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 

9. Bole Chudiyan 

Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…

10. The Humma Song

Movie: Ok Jaanu

11. Twist

Movie: Love Aaj Kal

12. Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main

Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

13. Sadi Gali

Movie: Tanu Weds Manu

14. Nazm Nazm

Movie: Bareilly Ki Barfi

15. Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna 

Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Scrolling through this list, if you had the urge to re-visit these gems, you’re not alone. Nostalgia has re-awakened.