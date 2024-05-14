Bollywood’s relationship with romcom has been persistently degrading, with films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar making us question the existence of the genre in the first place. But we know it wasn’t always a sad story. There used to be a significant time spanning decades when Hindi romcoms meant romance, comedy, and sometimes even sprinkles of action and drama. Not just it, romcoms meant an updated playlist because each album catered to a range of emotions – heartbreak, sadness, romance, and even upbeat party vibes.
People on X are talking about exactly this – romcoms that delivered the best BANGERS. In a thread started by X user @’booksb4looks‘, people are replying with the best of Hindi songs from Bollywood romantic comedies. Here are 15 of those –
1. Mauja Hi Mauja
Movie: Jab We Met
category: bangers in bollywood romcoms— 𝐚 • (@booksb4looks) May 12, 2024
I’ll start: pic.twitter.com/2R9PAIo6My
2. Pappu Can’t Dance Saala
Movie: Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na
This was the coolest movie from my childhood.— Preety (@Preeti_x19) May 13, 2024
This song is simply a banger https://t.co/lVfBbqSihq pic.twitter.com/Qqqi5aMPa7
3. Chor Bazaari
Movie: Love Aaj Kal
Love this song so much. https://t.co/tqScykFhvI pic.twitter.com/ES7ixzsGBQ— T. (@_imgkms_) May 13, 2024
4. Prem Ki Naiyya
Movie: Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
This was my childhood certified banger 😮💨🤌🏻 https://t.co/qBN3KFLcGZ pic.twitter.com/ce2p3FOMee— sach🏹 (@vardaanvibe) May 12, 2024
5. Kashmir Main Tu Kanyakumari
Movie: Chennai Express
THISpic.twitter.com/VeWJkU9CQV https://t.co/6ZjMcwhhxp— A | 🧸 (@Lishbayyrants) May 13, 2024
6. Ainvayi
Movie: Band Baaja Baaraat
let's not forget this one!pic.twitter.com/4brieOnypY https://t.co/MoTB4r6a0z— kp (@earthlykisssed) May 12, 2024
7. Badtameez Dil
Movie: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Badtameez Dil is a one of Bollywood romcom banger. My favourite toopic.twitter.com/TSin1WejXK https://t.co/E0OyX0VEaQ— ƙꪖꪜꪗꪖ (@Kavy_24) May 14, 2024
8. Koi Mil Gaya
Movie: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
my entire childhood 💘💃pic.twitter.com/Xt9BjjDEI7 https://t.co/6fenKkPGI7— Ꭾooh (@poohsayys) May 12, 2024
9. Bole Chudiyan
Movie: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…
father of all bangers.pic.twitter.com/Wbplqy1BYa https://t.co/B1jNXjbSYv— M. (@moodydamsel_) May 12, 2024
10. The Humma Song
Movie: Ok Jaanu
category: bangers in bollywood romcomspic.twitter.com/Imn5apfuAE https://t.co/VGDxeIYQNu— shad (@antosharshunno) May 14, 2024
11. Twist
Movie: Love Aaj Kal
Twist https://t.co/L3eCKWcEiE pic.twitter.com/UhQr828a8r— तुषा_म्हणे (@tushbhanarkar45) May 12, 2024
12. Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main
Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
https://t.co/aXOwhgfKSK pic.twitter.com/YgOKHroQxb— 𝐀𝐫𝐲𝐚𝐧 (@SRKzAryan) May 13, 2024
13. Sadi Gali
Movie: Tanu Weds Manu
Category: bangers in Bollywood rom com— ◤Notting◢ (@NottingHill_Leo) May 14, 2024
I’ll continue : https://t.co/7jwjUl0Z8Q pic.twitter.com/feIzPKbarQ
14. Nazm Nazm
Movie: Bareilly Ki Barfi
underrated banger from bareilly ki barfipic.twitter.com/QJ3TUXoFR6 https://t.co/gROdbP09WF— n (@inlostworlld) May 14, 2024
15. Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna
Movie: Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
raised an entire generationpic.twitter.com/JGBo5kisMd https://t.co/rvXfr1Mnoj— diksha (@facetsofshah) May 12, 2024
Scrolling through this list, if you had the urge to re-visit these gems, you’re not alone. Nostalgia has re-awakened.