Bollywood’s relationship with romcom has been persistently degrading, with films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar making us question the existence of the genre in the first place. But we know it wasn’t always a sad story. There used to be a significant time spanning decades when Hindi romcoms meant romance, comedy, and sometimes even sprinkles of action and drama. Not just it, romcoms meant an updated playlist because each album catered to a range of emotions – heartbreak, sadness, romance, and even upbeat party vibes.