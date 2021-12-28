Atrangi Re hit the screens this weekend and we were predictably floored by Dhanush’s performance. The film marked his homecoming, as the actor mentioned in Koffee with Karan, and what a comeback it was. However, the actor, often viewed as one of the best in the Indian film industry, has hardly ever missed the mark.

Here’s a look back at the films wherein Dhanush proved his acting prowess.

1. Asuran

The socio-political film by Vetri Maaran could easily be counted as one of the best projects Dhanush has been part of. He slips into a deglamorized avatar to bring forth Sivasamy, a doting father and a saviour of the oppressed. The actor delivers a performance as powerful as the script. And bagged several awards, including the National Award for Best Actor for the film.

2. Karnan

Another gem of a performance that we witnessed was when Dhanush featured as Karnan. Mari Selvaraj’s film revolves around caste-based riots and police brutality which gives rise to an emancipator, who stands against the subjugation of his community.

3. Vada Chennai

For this gangster film, Dhanush collaborated, for the second time, with Vetri Maaran who is a master storyteller. The actor essays the role of a state-level carrom player who tries his best to stay away from the dark side of his locality. However, when life takes a turn, he is sucked into the criminal world.

4. Aadukalam

Another riveting story brought to the screens by the same duo - Vetri Maran and Dhanush. The actor is a visual treat in the film that centres around people for whom rearing roosters and using them for fights is a matter of honor.

5. Shamitabh

The film was underwhelming but the same couldn’t be said about Dhanush, who carried the project on his shoulder. Even in the presence of a performer like Amitabh Bachchan, he shines through as a mute actor in the satirical drama.

6. Kaadhal Kondein

The thriller based on 1996 Hollywood film Fear marked the debut of the actor. He caught the attention of many with his performance in the psychological thriller. Rarely do we see an actor ace a complex character in their first film itself, but Dhanush did it brilliantly.

7. Maryan

No actor but Dhanush could have made Maryan, a surival drama, the film we know and love so much. The film revolves around a fisherman who is forced to travel to take up employment on contractual basis in Sudan. Tragically, he is abducted by terrorists and stranded in a desert. Saying that Dhanush is exceedingly impressive as the titular character would be an understatement.

8. Pudhupettai

Selvaraghavan’s Pudhupettai didn’t get the kind of response one would expect but the gangster film has earned a cult status. The film chronicles the journey of a young boy emerging as a powerful gangster after the tragic death of his mother. Although the premise sounds simple, Dhanush as Kokki Kumar is what you need to take note of.

Dhanush, you have bowled us over with your acting chops.