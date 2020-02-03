Hollywood stars graced the red carpet of the 73rd Annual BAFTA Awards 2020, that was held at the grand Royal Albert Hall, in London, last night.

The star-studded evening brought out the brightest celebrities from the big and small screen together to celebrate the best films. 

Source: variety.com

But, in case you are wondering who wore what at the event, here is a list of some of the best dressed celebrities who totally ruled the fashion game last night. 

1. Actress Charlize Theron dazzled on the red carpet in a sculpted purple chiffon gown by Dior.

2. "Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner-Smith looked ravishing in a floor-length yellow gown by Gucci. 

3. 'Lady Bird' actress Saoirse Ronan wore a spaghetti strap Gucci gown created with discarded satin textiles and we are totally impressed. 

4. Rebel Wilson donned a stunning two-tone sequined dress by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung.

5. 'The God Father' actor, Al Pacino, looked dapper in an all-black Armani suit.

6. Naomi Ackie looked elegant in a lime green dress by Valentino that we are totally crushing on right now. 

7. Scarlett Johansson looked like a true goddess in a Versace gown that was hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals. 

8. 'Joker' actor, Joaquin Phoenix was all smiles on the red carpet as he wore a black Stella McCartney tuxedo. 

10. Daisy Ridley opted for an asymmetrical gown by Oscar de la Renta for her red carpet appearance.  

11. Renée Zellweger donned a baby-pink gown by Prada that was totally elegant and breath-taking in every sense. 

12. Margot Robbie's beautiful all-black Chanel gown definitely gets a big thumbs up from us.  

13. Zazie Beetz's sensual burgundy Marina Moscone gown with a high thigh slit is plain and simple gorgeous. Period. 

14. 'The Falling' actress, Florence Pugh's extravagant ruffled hot pink dress by Dries Van Noten was a total hoot. 

15. We just can't stop admiring Zoe Kravitz' figure-hugging gold gown by Saint Laurent that she paired with bright red earrings and matching lipstick.

16. Best Director nominee, Quentin Tarantino, donned an all-black suit and looked sharp as ever. 

17. Actor Adam Driver, looked sophisticated in an all-black Celine suit on the red carpet. 

18. Laura Dern's red velvet Valentino dress embroidered with pearls, feathers and rhinestones made her look like a true princess. 

19. Ella Balinska walked the red carpet in a floral-print dress with a long train created by Giambattista Valli Couture that we just can't stop staring at. 

20. 'GOT' star, Emilia Clarke, made heads turn on the red carpet as she opted for a simple black strappy dress with subtle sparkles. 

21. 'The King' actress, Lily-Rose Depp looked pretty in a Chanel lace jumpsuit underneath a sheer dress.

22. Prince Williams wore a black tuxedo and Kate Middleton looked radiant in a custom Alexander McQueen gown and we are all hearts.

23. Actor Joe Alwyn raised the temperature on the red carpet in a blue-black suit that he paired with a black bow-tie. 

24. 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega’s brocade-style red suit was a total hit on the red carpet. No wonder he looked pleased with himself.

25. Our favourite 'hot priest' from Fleebag, Andrew Scott stood out in a monochrome green velvet jacket on the red carpet. 

26. Naomie Harris’s shimmery Michael Kors dress, with a fringing style, is totally worth mentioning. 

27. Best actress nominee, Jessie Buckley looked like a diva in a mid-night blue velvet gown with feathers.

28. Actress Charlotte Carroll looked bold and beautiful as she dressed up as a big bow on the red carpet. 

Who's your pick?