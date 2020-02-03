Hollywood stars graced the red carpet of the 73rd Annual BAFTA Awards 2020, that was held at the grand Royal Albert Hall, in London, last night.

The star-studded evening brought out the brightest celebrities from the big and small screen together to celebrate the best films.

But, in case you are wondering who wore what at the event, here is a list of some of the best dressed celebrities who totally ruled the fashion game last night.

1. Actress Charlize Theron dazzled on the red carpet in a sculpted purple chiffon gown by Dior.

2. "Queen & Slim" star Jodie Turner-Smith looked ravishing in a floor-length yellow gown by Gucci.

3. 'Lady Bird' actress Saoirse Ronan wore a spaghetti strap Gucci gown created with discarded satin textiles and we are totally impressed.

4. Rebel Wilson donned a stunning two-tone sequined dress by Nepalese-American designer Prabal Gurung.

5. 'The God Father' actor, Al Pacino, looked dapper in an all-black Armani suit.

6. Naomi Ackie looked elegant in a lime green dress by Valentino that we are totally crushing on right now.

7. Scarlett Johansson looked like a true goddess in a Versace gown that was hand-embroidered with Swarovski crystals.

8. 'Joker' actor, Joaquin Phoenix was all smiles on the red carpet as he wore a black Stella McCartney tuxedo.

10. Daisy Ridley opted for an asymmetrical gown by Oscar de la Renta for her red carpet appearance.

11. Renée Zellweger donned a baby-pink gown by Prada that was totally elegant and breath-taking in every sense.

12. Margot Robbie's beautiful all-black Chanel gown definitely gets a big thumbs up from us.

13. Zazie Beetz's sensual burgundy Marina Moscone gown with a high thigh slit is plain and simple gorgeous. Period.

14. 'The Falling' actress, Florence Pugh's extravagant ruffled hot pink dress by Dries Van Noten was a total hoot.

15. We just can't stop admiring Zoe Kravitz' figure-hugging gold gown by Saint Laurent that she paired with bright red earrings and matching lipstick.

16. Best Director nominee, Quentin Tarantino, donned an all-black suit and looked sharp as ever.

17. Actor Adam Driver, looked sophisticated in an all-black Celine suit on the red carpet.

18. Laura Dern's red velvet Valentino dress embroidered with pearls, feathers and rhinestones made her look like a true princess.

19. Ella Balinska walked the red carpet in a floral-print dress with a long train created by Giambattista Valli Couture that we just can't stop staring at.

20. 'GOT' star, Emilia Clarke, made heads turn on the red carpet as she opted for a simple black strappy dress with subtle sparkles.

21. 'The King' actress, Lily-Rose Depp looked pretty in a Chanel lace jumpsuit underneath a sheer dress.

22. Prince Williams wore a black tuxedo and Kate Middleton looked radiant in a custom Alexander McQueen gown and we are all hearts.

23. Actor Joe Alwyn raised the temperature on the red carpet in a blue-black suit that he paired with a black bow-tie.

24. 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega’s brocade-style red suit was a total hit on the red carpet. No wonder he looked pleased with himself.

25. Our favourite 'hot priest' from Fleebag, Andrew Scott stood out in a monochrome green velvet jacket on the red carpet.

26. Naomie Harris’s shimmery Michael Kors dress, with a fringing style, is totally worth mentioning.

27. Best actress nominee, Jessie Buckley looked like a diva in a mid-night blue velvet gown with feathers.

28. Actress Charlotte Carroll looked bold and beautiful as she dressed up as a big bow on the red carpet.

Who's your pick?