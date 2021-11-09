We might still be wary about going to a movie theatre, but that doesn't mean the production houses aren't churning out just as much as usual. Among the numerous releases of 2021, here are some of the best English films that had us going 'Wow' (in Owen Wilson's voice, of course).

1. Dune

This film, set in the hard science fiction universe of the Dune Novels by Frank Herbert, left most viewers awestruck. The massive visual experience, combined with minimal dialogue and a dash of intrigue struck hard, and it also introduced the series to an entirely new generation, myself included.

2. No Time To Die

Daniel Craig's tragic denouement was a fitting way to end his run as 007, and while opinions on the film have been divisive, there's no denying that it was a thrill to watch. The exotic locales, the familiar faces, and of course, all those gadgets never get old, even if 007 does.

3. The White Tiger

Adarsh Gourav really knocked it out of the park with his performance in this adaptation of Aravind Adiga's novel of the same name. No wonder it was nominated for so many things!

4. The Suicide Squad

James Gunn's Suicide Squad is exactly what every fan dreamt of - irreverent, bloody, and absolutely bonkers. From Starro's tragic last line to Peter Capaldi's performance as the Thinker, this film killed it.

5. Raya and the Last Dragon

Did the dragons look like badly animated kid's toys? Yes. But a plot thats about a young warrior on the quest to fulfill her destiny is always interesting, and this movie is no different. It's good fun for the family, so check it out if you haven't!

6. Nobody

Nobody expected Bob Odenkirk to go full John Wick, but we're so glad he did. His character breaks bones and shoots bullets with equal ease, and the movie also came out at a time when the genre isn't totally saturated.

7. Luca

This heart-warming tale of friendship, being outcasts, and eating cheese is just all kinds of adorable. If you don't like this movie, you don't have a heart.

8. The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Yet another animated feature that was downright bonkers and full of heart at the same time was this film about how AI can take over the world with comical consequences. Watch it if you haven't!

9. Cruella

Despite the criticism about the fact that the lead character skins dogs later in life, this film works splendidly as a standalone tribute to fashionable evil. That 60s London soundtrack also makes it extra special.

10. The Fear Street Trilogy

Who knew RL Stine could still jump scare into our hearts again, but this three-part movie thingamajig really pulls you in. It starts in 1994, and turning back the clock. Who doesn't love a bit of good old nostalgia.

11. Judas and the Black Messiah

This biographical film about Fred Hampton, the chairman of the Black Panthers, won a record 5 Oscars, and rightly so. With a cast as talented as Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield, what else could you expect?

12. Black Widow

Scarlett Johansson and David Harbour are a truly underrated pair, especially in a superhero setting. This film, like most Marvel offerings, is a polished delivery that works well on fronts.

13. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

People didn't exactly expect Martial-artist extraordinaire Shang Chi to get inducted into the MCU, but we're all glad he did. His battle against the Ten Rings is an intriguing, off-kilter addition to ninja superhero lore, and a whole lot of fun.