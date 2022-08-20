Watching movies in theatres is a magical cinematic experience that no OTT platform can provide. While majority of janta have found solace in OTT after the pandemic mainly due to comfort, there are many cinephiles who still opt for stepping in cinema halls. 'Coz where else would we get to whistle with strangers on a dhamakedaar scene other than in theatres?

And this reminded me of all the filmy scenes that have made audience go nuts in theatres. Here are 15 such sequences. Let's check'em out:

1. When Thor arrived in Wakanda (Avengers: Infinity War)

MCU fans will relate to this how audience went gaga over a Thor scene from Avengers: Infinity War. I am talking about the sequence when Chris Hemsworth as Thor arrived in Wakanda after Captain America, Black Panther, Black Widow, and Bruce Banner were having hard time fighting with their enemies. It was definitely a treat to watch especially 'coz of the dialogue that goes like "Bring me Thanos." Hail God of Thunder!

2. When Raj was introduced as Simran's dream boy (DDLJ)

Shah Rukh Khan's entry as Raj Malhotra in the 1995 film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge made everyone skip their heart beat. Even after decades of its release, the film continues to be screened at Maratha Mandir in Mumbai. The following video of how theatre audience react to Raj's introductory scene in DDLJ is proof of SRK's stardom.

3. When Superman fought with Zod (Man Of Steel)

I am talking about the face-off sequence in Man Of Steel when Henry Cavil as Superman thrashes Zod, the villain, after the latter attacks his mother while asking for the codex. And Superman says, "You think, you can threaten my mother?" This scene received whistles and hooting during its one of the shows.

4. When audience saw Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi (Bajrangi Bhaijaan)

This takes me back to Selfie Le Le Re, the song from Bajrangi Bhaijaan 'coz Salman Khan made his entry as Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi just a few seconds before it was played on the screen. There was hooting all around when this scene was showcased in theatres and people even began dancing in a cinema hall.

5. When Rocky opened fire from a gunshot (KGF: Chapter 2)

Fans loved watching KGF: Chapter 2 in theatres. The scene where South star Yash as Rocky blasted jeeps after firing shots from a machine gun outside police station was quite enough to feel goosebumps. The slow-motion sequence showed jeeps staying in the air for quite some time and what a swag Yash oozed out in this, right?

6. When India won the world cup final (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story)

This one is for Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fans who watched his life on the big screen in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. I am talking about the last scene when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the titular role of Dhoni, hits six during the 2011 World Cup final, making India win the tournament. Bam! then comes the real footage of the win and of course Mahi was there too. Don't miss how the audience cheered up while reliving the big moment.

7. When Major Kabir made his slow-motion entry (War)

Hrithik Roshan's slow-motion entry as Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the 2019 film, War, received an amazing response from audience in theatres. Even co-star Tiger Shroff couldn't take his eyes off from Hrithik's rugged look when the latter entered the frame. Greek God, ladies & gentlemen.

8. When Doctor Strange lifted his finger (Avengers: Endgame)

Remember when Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange gave Iron Man a signal by lifting his index finger in Avengers: Endgame? The scene was about Strange reminding Tony Stark (Iron Man) of the one in 14 million chances on how they can defeat Thanos and what would it take. While there are many theories related to the sequence, it surely made the theatre audience wonder about the hidden meaning behind the finger.

9. When Joker blew up the hospital (Batman: The Dark Knight)

No one could perform this scene better than late actor Heath Ledger who played the role of Joker in Batman: The Dark Knight. Remember when Joker entered a hospital in nurse outfit and came out after blowing up the building? Audience really loved this villain and even cheered for him with loud noises in theatres back then. What a swag!

10. When all Marvel superheroes assembled together (Avengers: Endgame)

The final battle scene in Avengers: Endgame where all superheroes of Marvel Universe assembled to defeat Thanos remains one of the best cinematic moments till date. From Black Panther and Thor to Captain America and Iron Man, everyone came together like one unit. This powerful sequence definitely gave chills to the audience in theatres. While many turned emotional, some got goosebumps.

11. When Pushpa Raj danced in the forest (Pushpa: The Rise)

Allu Arjun, who played the role of Pushpa Raj, a sandalwood smuggler, in Pushpa: The Rise, surely made the audience go gaga over his screen presence. Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj grooving to the song, Daakko Daakko Meka, in the forest was so entertaining that the audience began dancing in front of the screen at a theatre. Don't miss this video.

12. When Kabali hogged the limelight with his entry (Kabali)

Out of all the massive entries of megastar Rajinikanth, his introductory scene in the film Kabali deserves a special mention on the list. When Rajinikanth as Kabali, a gangster, entered in the frame, his appearance received roaring response from the audience in theatres. No six-packs, no cars, no girls, only mass. He is Thalaiva for a reason.

13. When Rahul shook a leg to 1 2 3 4 (Chennai Express)

Chennai Express was a fun movie. The scene where Shah Rukh Khan as Rahul grooves to the song, 1 2 3 4 Get On The Dance Floor with South actress Priyamani, took away the cake in theatres. Excited audience really threw their movie tickets in the air and this video is proof of it.

14. When Alluri Sitarama Raju attacked British soldiers in the jungle (RRR)

In SS Rajamouli's RRR, a scene showing how Ram Charan Tej as Lord Ram-like avatar shot a fire arrow to kill a British soldier in the jungle was a standout one. His co-star NTR Rama Rao Jr. also appeared during this sequence. Theatre audience had even begun hailing Jai Shree Shram when this scene arrived.

Which aforementioned scene made you go gaga in theatres?